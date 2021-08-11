Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Horry County, SC

Horry County police cracking down on animal abuse

By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lynn Greco noticed dogs in her neighborhood struggling with the stifling summer heat, she began pressing Horry County officials to crack down on animal abuse. Those efforts yielded results this week when county police outlined proposed updates to their animal welfare policies, including stricter requirements for shade and shelter and a ban on puppy mills. The policy changes would affect the unincorporated areas of the county.

www.myhorrynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Lifestyle
Horry County, SC
Health
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#The Animals#Animal Welfare#Pet Stores#Horry County Council#Hcpd#The Animal Voice Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 1

Community Policy