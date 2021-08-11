Horry County police cracking down on animal abuse
When Lynn Greco noticed dogs in her neighborhood struggling with the stifling summer heat, she began pressing Horry County officials to crack down on animal abuse. Those efforts yielded results this week when county police outlined proposed updates to their animal welfare policies, including stricter requirements for shade and shelter and a ban on puppy mills. The policy changes would affect the unincorporated areas of the county.www.myhorrynews.com
