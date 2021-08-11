Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Asia Summit concludes successfully

tucsonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): The biggest virtual marketing event - Digital Asia Summit concluded on a high note. The conference was held from August 6-8 on Airmeet. The conference saw over 2100 registrations and more than 1300 people attended from over 20 countries. The event packed in...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Content Marketing#Digital Asia Summit#Ani News Voir#Amazon Web Services#Havas Media Group#Sustainable Marketing#Sisinty Com#Community Lead#Airmeet Growspell#Digital Agency Network#Dan Institute#Newsvoir#Miic#Hindustan Institute#Digital Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TechnologyCIO

3 Keys to Finding Digital Transformation Success Using Open Source

In light of the events of 2020 that have impacted every aspect of our lives - economic environment, labor market, personal situations, and business reality - digital transformation initiatives may seem like a luxury. However, those same events - and the need to continue to adapt (or attempt to adapt) - to such rapidly changing conditions indicate a greater need for digital transformation than perhaps any other time in recent memory.
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Three trends to watch for successful digital transformation

Technological innovation is integrated throughout the daily operations of most companies, especially industries like the manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities sectors that constitute large parts of the Grand Rapids economy. According to a recent Accenture report, “future-ready” organizations are twice as efficient and three times as profitable as their peers.
Sciencethedallasnews.net

Hindustan Institute partners with Digital Asia Summit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dawn of digitalization has redefined the boundaries of businesses and so it is important for aspiring marketers and brand managers to equip themselves with the skills of the future which will be driven by technology. The World Economic Forum's 'Future of Jobs'...
Internetthepaypers.com

Digital identity - essential to the success of digital transformation

Digital Identity is a key pillar of an online society and essential to success in Digital Transformation. More than a buzzword, digital identity promises to unlock lots of benefits for consumers and businesses alike in many sectors: healthcare, legal, government, financial. Embracing common technical standards that are open and widely used, enables seamless exchange of data and services for consumers to act and transact in an increasingly borderless way. But lack of interoperability or data privacy issues hinder the development of these advantages.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Exclusive: Store success rests on digital transformation

The brick-and-mortar store is becoming a major center of technology. In a recent wide-ranging conversation with Chain Store Age, Jeff Orschell, Americas retail leader, EY, explained how every aspect of the brick-and-mortar store must tightly connect to a broader omnichannel shopping experience. In January, Orschell shared insight on how customer behavior is permanently changing in response to COVID-19.
Healthcloudbreak.us

Health Equity is Critical for Digital Success

We partnered with HIMSS to produce our latest webinar, The Essential Building Blocks for a Successful Digital Strategy. The panel included Brittany Partridge, the Virtual Care Technology Lead for UC San Diego Health; N. Chineye Anako, the Regional Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Trinity Health Of New England;Laura Cranston, the Supervisor of Interpreter Services for CentraCare Health; and Jamey Edwards, President of UpHealth.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

Why Your Culture Is Connected to Digital Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many companies today undervalue or don’t fully understand the meaning of culture. Sure, it lives in the social aspect of an organization, the collective attitudes and the “vibe” — but that’s only half the story. Culture also exists in business operations. The culture in the work is why people love their actual job. On the outside, a company can seem like a great place to work while the job is filled with friction and angst, and that’s where we have to get precise.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Rising Digital Consumption In Asia-Pacific Fuels Mobile Services Market

The APAC market is projected to reach $373.40 billion by 2026, says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis reveals that the mobile services market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is witnessing increased mobile applications consumption. This provides communication service providers (CSPs) with long-term growth opportunities and revenue generation via new business models and ecosystem collaboration. The market, comprising mobile voice and SMS, mobile data, and mobile digital services, is projected to reach $373.40 billion by 2026 from $329.50 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. By 2026, mobile data is expected to contribute 68.5% of the overall revenue, followed by digital services at 22% and voice and SMS at 9.6%.
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
AdvocacyCape Gazette

Spur Impact’s Millennial Summit a success

The Millennial Summit leadership and professional development conference for young and seasoned professionals was held Aug. 2-4 in a hybrid format livestreamed before a small in-person audience. The event drew more than 900 unique attendees from around the world. The Millennial Summit is hosted by Spur Impact and planned by...
Collegestucsonpost.com

Institute of Eminence Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recognizing the need of professionals to augment their skillsets for the complex business environment of the present and future, Jaro Education has collaborated with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to offer the University's MBA (Executive) degree and Certificate program in Data ScienceAnalytics for Business (DSAB).
Businesstucsonpost.com

Touchwood all set to remain on growth path

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Touchwood Entertainment Limited (NSE; TOUCHWOOD), India's leading event management company, announced a fresh round of funding for its two new tech ventures; MakeMeUp andWedAdvisor. In the meeting of Board of Directors held on August 6, 2021, the Board discussed, deliberated and took on record...
CarsHouston Chronicle

Registration Open for SAE International's On-Board Diagnostics Digital Summit-Americas

WARRENDALE, Pa. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. SAE International announced today that the On-Board Diagnostics Digital Summit-Americas will take place online on September 21-23, 2021. The event will unite automotive and commercial vehicle experts from around the world to discuss vital information regarding On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) systems development and global rules, regulations and standards associated with light- and heavy-duty emissions controls.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Unified Communications and Collaborations Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Unified Communications and Collaborations Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Cudo, Future Tech and Accubits partner to drive blockchain adoption

Cudo, the team behind the Cudos Network, announced today a technology partnership with Accubits and its blockchain and artificial intelligence-focused subsidiary, Future Tech. The partnership aims to speed up the adoption of the Cudos Network and will start with decentralized application and tool development in the area of nonfungible token marketplaces before expanding to other use cases.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Motherson Group signs UN Global Compact

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Wednesday it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a strategic initiative that supports companies with development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. The specialised automotive component manufacturing company said this further builds on its...
Businessaithority.com

C-Level Stakeholders To Take On Digital Transformation’s Impact On Security Strategies At CxO Trust Summit

Event to provide CISOs, other C-level stakeholders with unique insight on navigating companies through today’s cybersecurity challenges. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released the agenda for its upcoming CxO Trust Summit on Sept. 14. Held in conjunction with CSA’s SECtemberSM (Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 13-17), the complimentary event is being offered exclusively to C-suite stakeholders in support of the CxO Trust initiative. Among the day’s highlights will be a panel discussion on the challenges of digital transformation and a unique opportunity to take part in an intensive three-phase attack scenario.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Ensono Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to Expand Multi-Cloud Expertise

Ensono collaborates with Google Cloud to offer new cloud capabilities for Ensono clients. Ensono, a leading end-to-end managed services provider, today announced it joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Joining the Partner Advantage Program will allow Ensono to enhance its multicloud credentials and further serve organizations across all industries, helping them to transform on any major public cloud platform.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Rakuten India announces Product Conference 2021

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rakuten India Enterprise - a Bangalore-based Technology Hub for Rakuten Group, Inc will be virtually hosting Rakuten's Product Conference on August 19 and 20, 2021 in partnership with Analytics India Magazine. The two-day virtual conference - scheduled for 19th20th August 2021 is themed, 'Applied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy