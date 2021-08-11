Cancel
Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E orders meet six-week delay over chip shortage

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing chip shortage appears to be affecting Ford as well, with the veteran automaker recently informing some Mustang Mach-E customers that their orders would be seeing a six-week delay. The automaker cited the ongoing chip shortage as the driver behind this delay. The update about the all-electric crossover’s orders...

