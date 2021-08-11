Prime Minister's address inspires exporters
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted via video conference on August 6, 2021 with the Heads of the Indian Missions abroad and with stakeholders such as the Export Promotion Councils, Chambers of Commerce, Secretaries of various departments and State Government officials. The Prime Minister emphasized on the need to increase exports manifold in the country's effort to move towards the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.www.tucsonpost.com
Comments / 0