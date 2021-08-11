Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Prime Minister's address inspires exporters

tucsonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted via video conference on August 6, 2021 with the Heads of the Indian Missions abroad and with stakeholders such as the Export Promotion Councils, Chambers of Commerce, Secretaries of various departments and State Government officials. The Prime Minister emphasized on the need to increase exports manifold in the country's effort to move towards the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Exporters#Make In India#Ani News Voir#Indian#Chambers Of Commerce#State Government#Eu#Garments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Related
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Statement By The Prime Minister On Pakistan's Independence Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:. "Today, we join the Pakistani community in Canada and around the world to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day. " Canada and Pakistan enjoy a long-standing relationship, with deep cultural links...
WorldTennessee Tribune

Khan You Afford It? Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Puts Official Residence Up For Rent

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official residence in Islamabad has been put on the market for rent, reeling under a financial crunch. It has been reported that after the government of Pakistan, led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in August 2019 announced that they are planning to convert the Prime Minister’s House into a university, the residence was vacated by Khan. The federal government has now dropped the plan and decided to instead rent out the property.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The unravelling of a conspiracy: were the 16 charged with plotting to kill India’s prime minister framed?

In April 2018, a large group of policemen arrived at the Delhi flat of Rona Wilson, a 47-year-old human rights activist. They had travelled from Pune in the western state of Maharashtra, and appeared, accompanied by Delhi police officials, at Wilson’s single-room flat at 6am. For the next eight hours, they scoured the modest premises, searching the files on Wilson’s laptop and rifling through his books. Annoyed and short of sleep, he asked that they be put back in place after they had been scrutinised. When the police eventually left, they took away Wilson’s Hewlett-Packard laptop, a SanDisk thumb drive and his mobile phone.
WorldForeign Policy

Why Did Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Rebuff Samantha Power?

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week rebuffed a request to meet face to face with a top Biden administration official to address the country’s civil war and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, dealing a blow to U.S. efforts to tamp down a conflict that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the wider Horn of Africa.
AsiaNBC Philadelphia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Cabinet Resign, Palace Confirms

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet submitted their resignation to the king on Monday, according to a statement by the palace. The resignation comes as Malaysia grapples with its worst Covid-19 outbreak and the economic hit from multiple rounds of lockdowns. Muhyiddin will remain as a "caretaker" prime...
Businesstucsonpost.com

India's leading HRMS service provider Keka is gearing up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): The leading HRMS and Payroll software provider, Keka, is all set to increase the hiring opportunities available in the company with its recent announcement. Within the next two years, the company will be doubling its employee strength with 150-200 new hires. The determination to...
Politicsraleighnews.net

PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The meeting is being held in the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country. The meeting is being attended by...
Agriculturetucsonpost.com

Cabinet approves National Mission on Edible Oils

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): With the aim to increase domestic production of edible oil, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm with a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crores. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Educationtucsonpost.com

Room to Read set to launch a nationwide campaign

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Room to Read announces, a powerful, three-week-long campaign MaiJahanSeekhnaWahan for the early grade children across India starting August 15 to September 8, 2021. On the occasion of Independence Day, this nation-wide campaign called MainJahanSeekhnaWahan where IndiaGetsReadingAtHome will be launched across nine Indian states:...
SportsPublic Radio International PRI

Japan’s prime minister faces post-Olympics resentment

Now that the Olympic games are over, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces a resentful public, half of whom said they didn’t think the games should have taken place at all. After a post-Olympics plunge, his approval ratings are now as bad as President Jimmy Carter’s during the energy crisis of 1979 and President George W. Bush’s during the financial crisis of 2008. The World's Patrick Winn reports that Suga is dragging down his party and, with elections coming soon, the leader may be replaced by a different politician.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

UK keen to collaborate with India on green hydrogen

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): UN Climate Change Conference President Alok Sharma met Union Minister of Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Tuesday and expressed UK's willingness for collaborating with India on green hydrogen. Sharma, who is MP for Reading West, raised the issue of phasing out of...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Cabinet approves NERAMAC

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will help to popularise products of the Northeast across the country. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister approved a revival package...
AsiaVoice of America

Malaysia’s King Begins Search for New Prime Minister

Malaysia’s king has begun the process of selecting a new prime minister to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin and lead the country out of a political crisis. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah summoned the leaders of six political parties to the royal palace Tuesday, including longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. The...
Economyomahanews.net

National Mission on Edible Oils will be 'game-changer': PM

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm will be a 'game-changer' in helping farmers and achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday gave its approval to launch the National...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Home textile exporters to clock 20 pc growth: ICRA

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Riding high on pandemic-induced lifestyle changes stemming from heightened consciousness about hygiene and increased prevalence of stay-at-home options, Indian home textile exporters are set to register robust performance during FY2022, investment information firm ICRA has said. These factors have driven a sharp surge in...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Suhas to approach Tokyo Paralympics with 'cool mind'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L. Yathiraj, who would be representing India in the upcoming Paralympics, feels athletes who would be able to absorb pressure during the Games will come out with flying clours. The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to...
Indiatucsonpost.com

Azaad - India's first Rural Entertainment Channel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst an explosion of incredible content and an ever-expanding, large, and diverse Indian Consumer base India's First Premium Rural Entertainment Channel, Azaad and India's leading entertainment super app MX player announce a strategic partnership to enable exponential growth and bring together the linear, rural, and digital worlds together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy