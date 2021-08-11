Another Hot Day With Storms Possible In The West

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms start up again early this morning across Texoma. A few strong thunderstorms are expected that could bring heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding. Today will be a similar day like yesterday, with most of the rain in the morning hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies today will put a cap on our high temperatures, keeping us around the 90° mark. By this afternoon, we could see the last of the rain for most of Texoma this week, and probably for some next week too. Although through the next 24 hours, we can expect around a quarter-to-half an inch of rainfall, mainly for our southeastern counties. Due to a high amount of atmospheric moisture present, feels like temps today could be in the mid/upper 90s.