Another Hot Day With Storms Possible In The West

By Lacey Swope
news9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLows this morning are on the warm side again. We are kicking off this Wednesday in the 70s and low 80s. South winds are gusty and will be strong through the day with gusts to 30 mph. Look for increasing clouds today. A storm moves in from the west today,...

www.news9.com

Environmentsiouxlandnews.com

Severe storms possible Friday

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Today is the last of the hot days in Siouxland, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s to even low 90s. Temperatures will begin to cool down tomorrow once a cold front arrives. When the cold front moves in it will trigger storms across Siouxland,...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Few strong storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated storms and a slight chance of rain continue in my forecast into Saturday. I expect a drier and hotter pattern next week. You can view last night’s short list of rain totals near the end of this post. Sunshine this afternoon, even filtered through high...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (8/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms start up again early this morning across Texoma. A few strong thunderstorms are expected that could bring heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding. Today will be a similar day like yesterday, with most of the rain in the morning hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies today will put a cap on our high temperatures, keeping us around the 90° mark. By this afternoon, we could see the last of the rain for most of Texoma this week, and probably for some next week too. Although through the next 24 hours, we can expect around a quarter-to-half an inch of rainfall, mainly for our southeastern counties. Due to a high amount of atmospheric moisture present, feels like temps today could be in the mid/upper 90s.
Rogers, ARKHBS

Another Day of Showers and Storms

ROGERS, Ark. — Don't put your umbrella away just yet, we've got more showers and storms on tap this afternoon...Watch the video above to learn more. [twitter align='center' id='1424750541406711809' username='i']https://twitter.com/i/lists/1424750541406711809[/twitter]
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

A cold front increases storm chances Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says thunderstorms will be possible in Kansas through Sunday morning. Some of the storms pose a risk of gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not likely. Heaviest rainfall will happen in south central and eastern Kansas. A cold...
Environmentwfla.com

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher with a few late-day storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory will go into effect for parts of Tampa Bay at 11am. Temperatures climb quickly through the early afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s with just a few clouds expected. Heat index values will be 105+ in many spots. Keep water with you, and drink even when you don’t feel thirsty.

