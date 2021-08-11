Cancel
Method Man brings cannabis line to Colorado just in time for Wu-Tang’s Red Rocks show

By Christine Ricciardi
Daily Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Method Man is debuting a line of cannabis flower in Colorado just as he is making a trip to the Rocky Mountains for a string of concerts. Method Man partnered with Boulder-based Vera Cultivation to grow three strains — Sweet Grease, Free MAC and Orange Cookie Kush — under the artist’s TICAL brand, which locals can buy starting Friday. That’s the same day Wu-Tang Clan hits Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, with support from Outkast rapper Big Boi.

