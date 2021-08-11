Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Council had a pretty light agenda last Thursday. Only a couple agenda items along with the usual. Part of the usual is the consent agenda. What is it? Why do we use it? The consent agenda facilitates processing routine business without individual motions. It helps process multiple items that need little or no discussion and usually has a recommendation from the City Manager or department head. It is utilized to quickly process routine items. Typically items are approval of minutes, reports for information only, approval for proposals that all members are familiar with, etc. Items have to be submitted in advance, with the agenda posting. That way all members have time to review before the meeting. So the consent agenda is used to save time.