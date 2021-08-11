Cancel
Team USA Paintball player fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (NewsNation Now) — A professional paintballer was kicked off her team after posting a TikTok video making fun of a teenager who was hospitalized with COVID-19. The viral clip mocked a high school football star and college prospect who recently spent time in a Florida hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Team USA Paintball player kicked off team after backlash over controversial TikTok

Andrea Martinez had just woken up from a nap when she saw the video of her Team USA Paintball teammate. Her husband had awakened her, telling her something was up with her team, as her phone "was going crazy," she said. Her teammates, who were competing on the East Coast, were frantically trying to contact her to alert her about the TikTok video that was setting off a firestorm.
TheDailyBeast

Paintballer Kicked Off Team After Mocking Hospitalized Teen COVID Patient

Jessica Maiolo got the boot from her professional paintballing team Monday after posting a TikTok making fun of a teenager with COVID-19. In the since deleted video, Maiolo commented on a mother whose son was in the hospital for 10 days after being infected with the virus, The woman said she should have gotten him vaccinated sooner. “Ma’am, your kid does not need a COVID shot,” Maiolo said. “Your kid needs a fucking treadmill. That’s what he needs.” Not surprisingly, she was called out online, with users reporting her words to Team USA Paintball, which is not affiliated with the Olympics. Maiolo was cut from the team after an investigation. “Our investigation into the troubling conduct of Ms. Maiolo has been concluded and we have decided to remove her from the team indefinitely,” the team said in a statement via Instagram. Maiolo released her own statement, saying she never meant to “shame any individual.” Her social media now appears to be deactivated.
Kaley Cuoco Fans Are Fired Up After She Offers to Buy Tokyo Olympics Horse Punched by Its Trainer

Kaley Cuoco is vowing to take action after watching the disturbing viral footage of an Olympic horse being punched at the Tokyo Games. In a series of Instagram Stories from last Friday, The Big Bang Theory actress, equestrian and horse owner — who is married to horse trainer Karl Cook — slammed German athlete Annika Schleu and her coach Kim Raisner for punching a horse named Saint Boy during the showjumping round of the August 6 modern pentathlon competition.
Team USA Lax Visits Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Team USA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse geared up in their red, white, and blue to practice in Saratoga this past week. The Saratoga Youth Lacrosse Association hosted the teams at their lacrosse complex for practices on Aug. 2, 3, and 4 in preparation for their exhibition games in Lake Placid on Aug. 3.
Keeping Team USA on 'High octane'

When Team USA sends more than 550 athletes to the Olympic Games, someone has to make sure they’re properly powered. For more than three decades, that job fell to Terri Moreman. “You’ve got to have high-octane fuel in these bodies,” said the Village of Pine Hills resident, who retired last...
Marist duo practices with Team USA

As he wrapped up his sophomore season at Marist, Marty Canavan was looking forward to a busy summer volleyball schedule with his club team as well as attending a camp at Ohio State University. Then, his schedule abruptly changed. Canavan was invited to train with the 2021 18U national training...
Team USA Gold Medal Links

We’re always happy to help people do cool stuff when we can. One of our favorite people to help is Bethany. Here’s what she’s trying to do which is pretty decent and caring:. My name is Bethany L Peters, Ph.D.’02, and I run marathons with World Vision to try to...
Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,”...
Team Player

But Germosen’s goal wasn’t just to challenge gender stereotypes about basketball in her father’s home country. Through a month-long internship with Mariposa DR Foundation, she hoped to inspire the next generation of girls to find their passions and pursue their dreams. Mariposa, a nonprofit located in the Dominican Republic’s northern...
Bruised: Halle Berry Slapped With Lawsuit By Former UFC Fighter

Halle Berry is getting dragged into the legal ring by a former UFC fighter. According to TMZ, Cat Zingano is suing the Oscar winning actress, claiming she offered her a role in her upcoming film Bruised but was ultimately snubbed. Per the lawsuit, Cat claims she met with Berry back...
Lakers Star Dwight Howard Settles Court Battle With Mother Of His Late Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Rios Over His Son David

Dwight Howard has hashed out a confidential settlement with the mother of his late ex-girlfriend Melissa Rios which will bring an end to their nasty legal battle. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Dwight informed the court the suit brought by Edelmira Rios had been resolved. The revelation was made during a hearing this month in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie's Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.

