EDITORIAL: Curb the surge: Get vaccinated

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past couple of weeks.

Virus patients diverted from a full intensive care unit at the hospital.

The delta variant has struck Tifton and Tift County.

We are part of the COVID-19 surge striking areas throughout the South and nation.

And the surge is happening in areas where a large percentage of people are unvaccinated.

Sadly, that includes Tifton-Tift County.

Since last March, the public has clamored for a return to normalcy.

In so many ways that happened.

Businesses reopened. People have been dining in restaurants and shopping in stores. Many of us have returned to the workplace. Schools have reopened. All of these things are welcome and we dearly hope not premature.

None of us should want to go back to where we were this time last year.

So, how do we curb the surge?

It is not all that complicated.

First, if you have not been vaccinated, and are eligible, go get your shot now.

There is no other way to say it. That is exactly what it will take, and if you have friends and family members who are unvaccinated please talk to them in fair and even tones and encourage them to reconsider for the good of the entire community.

Second, if you are not fully vaccinated — two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single dose of the Janssen vaccine — continue to wear a protective mask in public and practice social distancing.

Let's curb the surge. Stay protected. Protect others. Get vaccinated.