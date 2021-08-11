13 #Shelfies To Inspire Your Fall Decor
Sprucing up our homes for fall feels like spring cleaning's chic older sister. You can swap bright colors for earthier tones, decorate with pumpkins and mums, and add a little bit of Pumpkin Spice to... everything. While you're preparing to bunker down for winter, making your home feel cozy with products that match your style is definitely a must, and it's not as difficult as you might think. We rounded up 13 #shelfies — from pantries to skincare cabinets to bookshelves — to inspire your next decor update.www.brit.co
Comments / 0