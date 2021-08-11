Tour a Simply Stunning House That’s Perched Right on Lake Austin
When an architect and a designer are given carte blanche, it can be exhilarating yet daunting. What eras to draw inspiration from? Just how much texture and color should interior spaces have? Those are only some of the questions that frequent collaborators Ryan Street of Ryan Street Architects and Emily Seiders of Studio Seiders asked themselves after a young family hired them to reimagine their recently purchased Austin home. Built in the 1970s on the shores of Lake Austin, the 8,000-square-foot property possessed a coveted location but an outdated look.www.architecturaldigest.com
