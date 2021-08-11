13 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Tuesday’s press conference

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make one last run to the Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger under center, here are three of his former teammates they should bring back. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kick off the NFL preseason on Thursday night when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Entering the 2021 league year, the Steelers ensured that they were not making a change at quarterback, as they agreed to terms with veteran Ben Roethlisberger on a restructured contract.