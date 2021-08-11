Cancel
Economy

The Daily Bee: BVB Announces €72.8 million Loss in 2020-21

By Sean Keyser
fearthewall.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund Announces €72.8 Million Loss in 2020-21 Who wants to talk accounting? Right, me neither, but sometimes you have to do it. In a recent press release (in German), BVB announced that for the financial year of 2020-21 (July 1st, 2020 - June 30th, 2021), the club amounted earnings before taxes (EBT) of € -72.8 million, in most part due to a sharp decrease in ticket sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In case there are any shareholders out there, this of course means that you won’t be receiving a dividend this year.

