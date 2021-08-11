The Daily Bee: BVB Announces €72.8 million Loss in 2020-21

Good morning, Fear the Wall. Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer I’ve ever watched play. I don’t think many people alive today realize just how lucky we are to have been able to watch him day after day. For the past 15+ years he has made the footballing world better with his unimaginable talent, and he led his club FC Barcelona, the club that raised him to legendary status, to glory again and again. Unfortunately, the club could not hold up their end of the bargain, and a series of bad sporting decisions has led to a crossroads where Messi’s continued employment in Barcelona is no longer possible.