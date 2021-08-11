The 'two tracks' of Biden's domestic agenda are moving forward. What's included?
The two tracks to fulfill President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda are now officially moving forward on Capitol Hill, with both likely to get a vote this week. The two measures follow the strategy proposed by the president himself in June: pass a smaller, bipartisan deal focused on traditional infrastructure priorities and pair it with a larger package full of Democratic objectives — including social programs, or ‘human’ infrastructure — that can pass without Republican support.spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0