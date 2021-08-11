CooTek Presents At 2021 ChinaJoy, Building Momentum For High-Quality Development With Cooperation Partners
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. a fast-growing global mobile internet company, announced that CooTek presented its “global game products and international operation platform” at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference 2021 (ChinaJoy). Cootek’s “game full-process service” resources which are accessible to cooperation partners and its game distribution advantages have gained attention from many cooperation partners (CPs).aithority.com
