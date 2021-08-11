Quantum Metric Launches Journeys; Adds Unparalleled Depth to Traditional Journey Analytics With Actionable Insights

New Features Help Organizations Better Understand Their Multi-Tier Supply Chains, Respond to Disruptions, Get Competitive Intelligence and Advance Sustainability Initiatives. Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial analytics, released its Supply Chain Intelligence solution that combines artificial intelligence, multi-source data and location analytics to uncover hidden risks, monitor upstream or downstream activities and reveal movement patterns across facilities all over the world at scale. With a simple query in the company’s flagship GO platform, organizations can now better detect connections between specific areas over time, including supply chains, global migration patterns, commutes, tourism activity and anything else that involves the movement of goods or people.