Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Quantum Metric Launches Journeys; Adds Unparalleled Depth to Traditional Journey Analytics With Actionable Insights

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

New Product Offering Capitalizes on Platform’s Rich Data Set to Provide Immediate View of Customer Journeys, Empowering Brands to Proactively Optimize the Digital Experience. Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced the launch of Quantum Metric Journeys, a new feature providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Moving beyond traditional journey analytics, Quantum Metric brings a unique offering to the market, providing actionable context for each customer insight.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Customer Data#Customer Experience#Android#Empowering Brands#Continuous Product Design#Quantum Metric Journeys#Ios#Quantum Metric#Canadian Tire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

LoopMe Highlights 68% Growth And Innovation Milestones As Company Momentum Builds In 2021

Leading Outcomes-Based Platform Shares Growth Figures, Secures Patent, and Appoints Former Nielsen and Vevo Executive to Drive Measurement Business. LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, revealed new figures that exhibit the company’s client satisfaction and sales growth, and announced its first U.S. patent for PurchaseLoop Brand real-time optimization and industry benchmarking capabilities. In addition, LoopMe has appointed former Nielsen and Vevo executive Rob Cukierman as GM of Measurement and Product Partnerships to further drive its measurement and data business.
Internetaithority.com

Talon America Powers “Connected Video” With Unification of OTT & DOOH Advertising

Strikes Partnership with OTT Market Leader Madhive to Unlock Value of Reaching In-Home and Out-of-Home Audiences at Scale. Talon, the leading independent Out of Home (OOH) media specialist, announced its new connected video offering, which unifies OTT and DOOH advertising. Talon is joining forces with MadHive to connect digital audiences across two of the fastest growing advertising channels in the U.S. — OTT and DOOH. Madhive joins Hivestack as a strategic partner to enhance its services and solutions to serve their current and prospective clients.
Lifestyleaithority.com

Vonage Contact Center Helps Key Travel Deliver An Enhanced Experience For Humanitarian And Academic Travelers Worldwide

Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that Key Travel has delivered an enhanced omnichannel experience for humanitarian and academic travelers worldwide with Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce. Key Travel is the world’s largest travel management company specialising in the humanitarian, faith and...
Businessaithority.com

Cloudinary Joins the MACH Alliance

Brings API-first Experience and Commitment to Growing MACH Ecosystem to Help Future-Proof Enterprise Technology. Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance, the independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises, on a mission to future-proof enterprise technology and propel current and future digital experiences.
Softwareaithority.com

LENSEC Announces Integration With Open Options

LENSEC, a pioneer in video management software, has announced a partnership with Open Options to provide flexibility and greater efficiency when combining Perspective Video Management Software (PVMS) and DNA Fusion access control software. The integration between PVMS software by LENSEC and DNA Fusion access control from Open Options enables users...
TV & Videosaithority.com

SambaTV and Lucid Partner to Deliver Increased Linear TV Ad Measurement and Insight for Brands

Lucid customers can now map ad exposure across nearly 4 million households with the SambaID. SambaTV, a leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced today that it has partnered with Lucid, the leading programmatic research technology platform, to provide brands and agencies increased insight into advertising effectiveness across devices. Leveraging Samba TV’s identity resolution solutions and proprietary identifier, SambaID, Lucid customers can accurately assess their brand lift and ad performance with TV data by surveying mobile and desktop users for feedback about ads they’ve seen on their TVs.
Technologyaithority.com

1Kosmos Continues Year Of Growth And Introduces New Brand Identity

Identity-Based Authentication Startup Grows Revenue 400%, Adds Key Executives, Extends Product Suite, and Gains Industry’s First NIST 800-63-3/FIDO2 Certifications. 1Kosmos, the only cybersecurity solution to provide identity proofing and passwordless authentication, announced continued business growth following its exit from stealth mode in February. This comes on the heels of a new brand identity and website relaunch earlier this month, effectively elevating the company’s mission to provide individuals with a secure digital identity that provides control of their credentials, and enables service providers to use it with consent to fight identity fraud.
InternetItproportal

LastPass password manager interview: successes and challenges

In our LastPass review, we praised it as a “reliable service at an affordable price.” Not just reliable, though—LastPass is also easy to use, and has a great free tier that offers unlimited password storage. It’s one of the best password managers available today, and certainly one of the most popular.
Softwareaithority.com

Ontic Announces Strategic Integration With Envoy

Integration will allow mutual clients to leverage data, powering a real-time risk management offering within Envoy’s visitor management system. Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator digitally transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, announced a strategic integration with Envoy, a leading workplace platform for hybrid work, to help companies assess risk and neutralize potential threats.
Businessmartechseries.com

GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing for GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies , the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.
Technologyaithority.com

Conversational Advertising Leader Cavai Raises Over £6.5 Million to Drive Significant International Expansion

Cavai’s Innovative Platform, Focused on Privacy-by-Design, Conversational Advertising and in-Ad Ecommerce Functionality, Is Being Recognised by Growing Numbers of Investors Globally as It Gets IPO-Ready. Cavai, the global leader in conversational ad tech, has raised £6.5 Million from a range of prominent investors including Norway’s two largest venture players, Investinor...
Computersaithority.com

Checkmarx Named A Strong Performer In Software Composition Analysis By Leading Analyst Firm

Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q3 2021. Based on Forrester’s analysis of the 10 most significant SCA solution providers, Checkmarx received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, open source vulnerability detection, actionable remediation, and infrastructure-as-code scanning. Notably, this comes on the heels of the company being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021.
Economyaithority.com

Orbital Insight Launches Supply Chain Intelligence Solution to Create End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Illuminate Risk Using AI

New Features Help Organizations Better Understand Their Multi-Tier Supply Chains, Respond to Disruptions, Get Competitive Intelligence and Advance Sustainability Initiatives. Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial analytics, released its Supply Chain Intelligence solution that combines artificial intelligence, multi-source data and location analytics to uncover hidden risks, monitor upstream or downstream activities and reveal movement patterns across facilities all over the world at scale. With a simple query in the company’s flagship GO platform, organizations can now better detect connections between specific areas over time, including supply chains, global migration patterns, commutes, tourism activity and anything else that involves the movement of goods or people.
Technologyaithority.com

Socialive and PGi Provide End-to-End Solution for Enhanced Enterprise Video Creation and Event Strategy

Socialive and PGi give joint customers the ability to produce and distribute studio-quality content, and measure and analyze consumption for deeper engagement. Socialive, the all-in-one enterprise video platform, announced it is entering an agreement with virtual events and meetings company PGi, provider of the GlobalMeet collaboration solution. This agreement brings together advanced, studio-quality video production technology with a comprehensive business communications platform, making it easier for marketers to enhance their video production and seamlessly deliver better content into GlobalMeet’s market-leading solution.
Businessaithority.com

Tata Elxsi Partners With DStv In The Digital Transformation Of Ad Media Sales

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.
Businessaithority.com

RightServ Announces Strategic Partnership With RightRev To Expand Its Salesforce Revenue Cloud Platform & Billing Portfolio Implementation Services

RightServ Inc., a leading Quote to Cash Automation and Salesforce Consulting partner, announced a strategic partnership with RightRev, an Automated Revenue Recognition solution embedded within the Salesforce Revenue Cloud Platform to achieve complex revenue accounting treatment in accordance with the new guidelines of ASC 606 / IFRS 15 and accelerate Operational efficiency in the digital transformation journey of enterprises across multiple market segments globally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy