Quantum Metric Launches Journeys; Adds Unparalleled Depth to Traditional Journey Analytics With Actionable Insights
New Product Offering Capitalizes on Platform’s Rich Data Set to Provide Immediate View of Customer Journeys, Empowering Brands to Proactively Optimize the Digital Experience. Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced the launch of Quantum Metric Journeys, a new feature providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Moving beyond traditional journey analytics, Quantum Metric brings a unique offering to the market, providing actionable context for each customer insight.aithority.com
