WalkMe Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Growth In APAC And EMEA

Identity-Based Authentication Startup Grows Revenue 400%, Adds Key Executives, Extends Product Suite, and Gains Industry’s First NIST 800-63-3/FIDO2 Certifications. 1Kosmos, the only cybersecurity solution to provide identity proofing and passwordless authentication, announced continued business growth following its exit from stealth mode in February. This comes on the heels of a new brand identity and website relaunch earlier this month, effectively elevating the company’s mission to provide individuals with a secure digital identity that provides control of their credentials, and enables service providers to use it with consent to fight identity fraud.