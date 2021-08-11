Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WalkMe Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Growth In APAC And EMEA

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Tech industry veterans Sandie Overtveld and Simon Blunn to lead company’s expansion into key markets. WalkMe Ltd. a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, announced the appointments of Sandie Overtveld as Vice President & General Manager of APAC, and Simon Blunn as Vice President & General Manager of EMEA. WalkMe brought the two leaders on board to address accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions within their respective regions as more organizations turn to these technologies to recognize more value from their digital transformations.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Apac#Walkme#Enterprise Software#Walkme#Ceo Co Founder#Strategic Enterprise#Emea Apac#Hewlett Packard#Vp General#Datarobot#Hp#Armed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
South Africa
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Trend Micro Maintains Cloud Leadership With 177% Sales Growth in AWS Marketplace

Company Further Solidifies Its Leadership by Providing Comprehensive Enterprise Platform Security. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, reports increased momentum as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner. Trend Micro continues to be a primary security platform sold in AWS Marketplace, bolstered by 63% growth in annual recurring revenue in AWS Marketplace and 177% sales growth year-over-year in Q2 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Workvivo Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Leong To Board Of Advisors

Richard Leong Will Advise the Fast-Growing Workplace Communications Startup as It Scales. fast-growing employee communications platform Workvivo announces the appointment of Richard Leong, vice president of colleague experience and technology at VMware, to the company’s board of advisors. Leong brings more than two decades of leadership experience in researching and developing the future of the workplace, helping to drive new and innovative ways to support choice and flexibility across the global workforce.
Softwareaithority.com

LENSEC Announces Integration With Open Options

LENSEC, a pioneer in video management software, has announced a partnership with Open Options to provide flexibility and greater efficiency when combining Perspective Video Management Software (PVMS) and DNA Fusion access control software. The integration between PVMS software by LENSEC and DNA Fusion access control from Open Options enables users...
Technologyaithority.com

1Kosmos Continues Year Of Growth And Introduces New Brand Identity

Identity-Based Authentication Startup Grows Revenue 400%, Adds Key Executives, Extends Product Suite, and Gains Industry’s First NIST 800-63-3/FIDO2 Certifications. 1Kosmos, the only cybersecurity solution to provide identity proofing and passwordless authentication, announced continued business growth following its exit from stealth mode in February. This comes on the heels of a new brand identity and website relaunch earlier this month, effectively elevating the company’s mission to provide individuals with a secure digital identity that provides control of their credentials, and enables service providers to use it with consent to fight identity fraud.
Softwareaithority.com

Ontic Announces Strategic Integration With Envoy

Integration will allow mutual clients to leverage data, powering a real-time risk management offering within Envoy’s visitor management system. Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator digitally transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, announced a strategic integration with Envoy, a leading workplace platform for hybrid work, to help companies assess risk and neutralize potential threats.
Businessaithority.com

Kibo Announces Allison Dancy As Chief Marketing Officer

Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, announced Allison Dancy has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. A data-driven marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Allison is a proven marketing executive with a long history of success in growing software companies through marketing innovation and execution. Allison brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, including, but not limited to, demand generation, partner marketing, product positioning and field marketing. Allison’s proven background in increasing brand and market awareness, enhancing corporate credibility, and driving market penetration and sales pipeline will help Kibo accelerate growth and further scale its go-to-market engine.
Businessaithority.com

Pathlight Appoints Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Head of Product Marketing at Zoom Joins to Lead Go-to-Market Strategy and Fuel Next Stage of Company’s Growth. Pathlight, a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, announced the appointment of product marketing veteran Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams at high-growth companies like Zoom and Citrix, Raney will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Pathlight’s Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform.
Businessaithority.com

Insight LiDAR Adds Former Microsoft Exec to Management Team

Keith Kegley brings high-volume manufacturing expertise as Insight LiDAR scales FMCW LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles. Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology company Insight LiDAR announced that Keith Kegley is joining its management team in the newly created position of Director of Strategy. “Keith’s input provides a unique perspective to...
Businessaithority.com

IR Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner. IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components. IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow’s service management...
Businessaithority.com

Tata Elxsi Partners With DStv In The Digital Transformation Of Ad Media Sales

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.
Businessaithority.com

HCL Appoints New Leader in Brazil to Fuel Latin American Growth

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil. “I’m excited to lead and be part of HCL’s dynamic team in Brazil, a country that’s home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions”. Funari joined the...
Computersaithority.com

Checkmarx Named A Strong Performer In Software Composition Analysis By Leading Analyst Firm

Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q3 2021. Based on Forrester’s analysis of the 10 most significant SCA solution providers, Checkmarx received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, open source vulnerability detection, actionable remediation, and infrastructure-as-code scanning. Notably, this comes on the heels of the company being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Hospital IQ Expands Leadership Team to Coincide With Accelerated Growth

Company Adds Healthcare Expertise to C-Suite With Cerner Executive Hire and Appoints Strategy Officer Amid Record Demand for Hospital Operations Solutions. Hospital IQ, the leading predictive hospital operations and communications software provider, has named Nate Kelly its inaugural Chief Commercial Officer. Nate will lead the company’s newly formed commercial organization consisting of sales, sales operations, business development, and clinical solutions. Hospital IQ has also announced the strategic promotion of Jason Harber from Executive Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer & Chief Strategy Officer.
Businessaithority.com

Optimize Health Expands Leadership Team With Three New Executive Hires

Continuing its year of growth, the company adds a vice president of customer success, vice president of product and head of people. Optimize Health, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), announced it has expanded its leadership team in order to meet the growing demands for remote patient monitoring solutions.
Businessaithority.com

TestingXperts Achieves UiPath Gold Partnership Status

TestingXperts (Tx), a leading next-gen QA & software testing services provider, is delighted to announce it has achieved Gold partner status from UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to partners having an Automation Center of Excellence (COE), a strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts and a proven track-record of delivering high-quality enterprise automation solutions.
Businessaithority.com

NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award For Remote Management Of Customer Interactions

CXone recognized for innovative features and services supporting contact center agility and business continuity designed for today’s work from anywhere requirements. NICE announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dentsu Expands Global Google Technology Practice with Two Leadership Appointments

New roles will oversee Google technology partnerships, sales, and client solutions across dentsu. dentsu international has appointed two senior leaders to its Global Google Technology practice; Alex Langshur will be the practice lead, with Seth Hammac appointed the practice growth lead. Together, Langshur and Hammac will drive partner relationships, growth opportunities, and integrated marketing and advertising technology solutions for clients.
Businessaithority.com

Automation Anywhere Appoints New CMO to Accelerate Cloud RPA Growth

Former Salesforce Marketing SVP Anna Rosenman to Lead Company Through Next Stage of Growth. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), announced that cloud marketing leader Anna Rosenman will join the company as its CMO. Rosenman joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where she spent the last 10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy