Mary Ellen McCormick passed away in Napa, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2021, from an acute form of leukemia, complicated by COVID-19. Her memorial service will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Shelby, Mont. at 10:30 a.m. on Saturedday, Aug 21, 2021. Following Mass, she will be laid to rest next to her parents, Robert A., and Stella M. McCormick at Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby.