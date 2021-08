Terri Broussard Williams is a #firestarter. In August 2020, she launched her book Find Your Fire and quickly achieved notable acclaim, as an Amazon Best Seller and recognized by top-tier publications such as Cosmopolitan, with its messages of maintaining faith and fortitude through adversity and igniting our souls’ purpose to initiate movements that have impact and meaning. Recently I had the pleasure of speaking with Terri as she reflected on the last year of sharing those messages with others. She shared with me some of her own thoughts on the impact of her book and her plans beyond Find Your Fire.