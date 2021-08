Ann Alice Ragan Kirksey, age 95, was called to her Heavenly home on Aug. 6, 2021, after a long journey that took her through the valley of dementia. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend, Mont. A reception will follow the burial at the Townsend United Methodist Church, 200 N. Cedar Street in Townsend.