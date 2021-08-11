Another zone change approved by city commission

The Richmond City Commission met in-person for the second time on Tuesday night where they approved another zone change in the city limits.

They kicked off their meeting with a second reading for a property located at the corner of Killarney and Shamrock Lane within the city limits.

After a unanimous vote, 5.8 acres of the tract were rezoned from B-3 (Highway business) to R-3 (Multi-Family Residential).

Trifecta Blue LLC filed with the Planning and Zoning Commission who conducted a public hearing on the zone change July 14 and ultimately voted to approve the change.

All commissioners present for the meeting including Commissioners Jim Newby, Ed McDaniel and Mike Brewer and Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe voted in favor of the change. Commissioner Krystin Arnold was absent from the meeting.

Other business:

• The second reading of an ordinance regarding the city’s open records policy was approved which will extend the response time to a request from three days, to five days.

• A first ordinance was read aloud regarding a Section 8 Housing Authority Board which will be the Richmond City Commissioners. The board will contain five members and oversee the operations of Section 8 Housing in the city of Richmond. They will meet on Thursdays. Their first meeting will be in September.

• Ordinance 21-21 was read aloud for the first time and will amend current compensation of members of the Richmond Utilities Board by an increase of $50.

• Brady Daniels was approved for resignation from the Recycle Department.

• Mason Chamblee, of the park’s department, was approved for resignation.

• Corey Goosey, laborer in parks maintenance, was approved for resignation.

The next Richmond Commission meeting will be held August 24 at 6 p.m.