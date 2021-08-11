Cancel
Extreme heat and another chance of severe weather

By Emily Kennedy
abc57.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot and very humid weather continues today and Thursday as the heat index will climb near 100F both days. A quick round of scattered thunderstorms are possible late this morning. Another line of storms moves in late this evening, after 9pm. It could be severe with damaging wind and heavy rain being the main threats. A line of storms moves through late Thursday as well, bringing another chance of strong storms. Thankfully we cool back down into the low 80s for Friday through the weekend.

