Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Deer COVID? Antibodies Found in New York and Pennsylvania Whitetail Populations

By Kathy Whyte
Posted by 
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has completed a study of free-ranging white tailed deer in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois that has a surprising result. About 33% of the 481 deer sampled from January 2020 through earlier this year as researchers took advantage of wildlife damage management activities showed antibodies for COVID-19. Researchers stress none of the animals showed signs of clinical illness from SARS-CoV-2.

991thewhale.com

Comments / 7

The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Township, PA
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Deer#Animals#Anti Bodies#Covid#The Rosamond Gifford Zoo#News Radio 1290 Wnbf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Rural Pa. Fire Departments Get Wildfire-Fighting Funds

Some volunteer fire companies in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are getting state wildfire protection grants. Governor Tom Wolf (D) has announced $602,306 in grants to rural communities to help the firefighters that regularly respond to woodland blazes. Union Dale and Montrose fire companies in Susquehanna County, Litchfield Township Volunteers...
Posted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Why Is Gas More Expensive In This County Just Over The Border?

For a few years now, the price of regular unleaded gasoline between New York State and Pennsylvania have averaged about 15 to 20 cents difference. Pennsylvania became more expensive than New York several years ago when more taxes were added to the pump price. It used to be just the opposite with New York being more expensive.
Chenango County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Chenango Resumes Daily COVID Updates Amid Surge

Another local county is going back to daily COVID-19 updates as the number of cases continues to soar. Broome County recently resumed its daily reports. Now Chenango County, which recorded three additional deaths due to the pandemic during an August 9 report, says it will post daily updates on the Health Department Facebook page. Chenango County August 16 reported a total of 3,694 cases since the start of the pandemic. That is a 73 case increase over the last report a week earlier. August 9 the County reported three additional deaths for a total of 80.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

What Is New York’s Favorite Beer?

Unfortunately, Binghamton On Tap had to take a year off in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but it's back this year and we are taking it outdoors. Save the date and get your tickets when we head to the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point on Saturday, September 18th.

Comments / 7

Community Policy