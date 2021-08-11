Deer COVID? Antibodies Found in New York and Pennsylvania Whitetail Populations

Another local county is going back to daily COVID-19 updates as the number of cases continues to soar. Broome County recently resumed its daily reports. Now Chenango County, which recorded three additional deaths due to the pandemic during an August 9 report, says it will post daily updates on the Health Department Facebook page. Chenango County August 16 reported a total of 3,694 cases since the start of the pandemic. That is a 73 case increase over the last report a week earlier. August 9 the County reported three additional deaths for a total of 80.