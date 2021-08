Todd Shoemake via Flickr

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the Twin Cities ahead of a system that popped up west of the metro Wednesday morning.

Winds gusts of up to 50 mph and half-dollar size hail is expected in the storm, with the warning ending at 7:15 a.m.

The cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and much of the north metro are included in the warning.

