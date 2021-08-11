15th annual Harbor Springs Car Show Thursday, Aug. 12

The 15th annual Harbor Springs Car Festival will bring an estimated 200 vehicles to Zorn Park from 5:30 p.m. to dusk on Thursday, August 12. Sponsored by the Harbor Springs Chamber and the Chamber Foundation, the event is free for all vehicles and spectators. As in the past there will be a limited number of commemorative dash plaques and event posters available and given to entrants on a first-come, first-served basis.