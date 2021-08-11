Cancel
Battle Creek, MI

Kalamazoo Growlers lose in extra innings to Battle Creek Bombers

By Brandon James
jack1065.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Bombers had a chance to sweep the Growlers at home and split the season series against their I-94 rival Tuesday night. For the first time in the Bombers 2021 season, Battle Creek played extra innings, and got their first walk-off of the season, and won 6-5. The Bombers got on the board early with a run in the bottom of the first. Cameron Dalrymple led off with a bunt single. He then stole second, and on a throw to second from the catcher, he stole third and scored on an error. Kalamazoo had the power bats out though. Leading off the top of the second, Jake Gelof hit a solo home run to tie the ball game up. Gelof would finish 3-for-5 and missed a triple for the cycle.

