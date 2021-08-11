Woman Shot At Torch Lake Boat Launch During Argument

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Torch Lake.

Deputies say the victim and her boyfriend were loading a paddle board at a boat launch on the southern end of the lake.

The suspect, a 36-year-old woman from Missouri, was trying to back up a trailer to the launch to load her family’s boat.

She approached the couple, and an argument started over use of the boat launch.

As the Missouri woman and the couple got closer, the suspect pulled out a small caliber gun and shot the victim.

The 20-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in the Antrim County Jail on assault charges.