New Orleans, LA

Ursuline Academy chooses president, and other metro school news

By Staff reports
NOLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURSULINE ACADEMY: Karen G. Jakuback, a veteran Catholic school educator from Baton Rouge, took over June 1 as president of Ursuline Academy of New Orleans, succeeding interim president Margarita O'Byrne Curtis '69. Jakuback most recently served on the leadership team at Teach For America, South Louisiana, as the director of development for the region. She founded a consulting firm partnering with Catholic schools and parishes on strategic planning, professional development, budgeting and enrollment analysis. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership, management and policy from Seton Hall University in New Jersey, a master's in educational administration from LSU, and a bachelor's in elementary education from the University of Dallas.

www.nola.com

