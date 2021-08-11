Cancel
Boulder, CO

Super Sonido Celebrates Three Years on KUVO

By Jon Solomon
Westword
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Boulder with a white mother and a Mexican-American father, Molly Gallegos felt confused about her identity. “My father assimilated into dominant culture just as a means of survival, so I didn't grow up with a lot of cultural background and knowledge and all that,” she says. “In college, I started noticing people around me with similar experiences who were trying to figure out how to sort of reclaim the culture they didn't grow up with and how to navigate what building your own traditions and culture means, with everything from the food choices they made to how they dress to their spirituality and reclaiming the Spanish language.”

