GSA notes acceleration in private 5G networks

The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) is partnering with tech firm QuayChain Technologies to build and operate a private LTE/5G network dedicated to the supply chain—the world’s first such network, according to port officials. The Intelligent Crossroads Network (ICN), as it will be called, aims to “create the foundation for a more resilient, secure, and sustainable supply chain for Utah,” they also said. 5G networks are designed to carry much larger bandwidth, lower latency, higher reliability, and more connections than the legacy technology used in current smartphones and internet of things (IOT) devices, experts say. Harnessing the power of 5G will allow UIPA to digitally transform its supply chain; ICN will connect artificial intelligence devices across the network, providing “new and unique insights into cargo movements,” port officials said. “Creating this new digital public-private partnership with QuayChain is the perfect way to build the digital infrastructure to achieve our goal of sustainable logistics across Utah,” Jack Hedge, UIPA’s executive director, said in a statement. “Having world-class connectivity combined with artificial intelligence solutions will enable greater operational efficiency, which is a key component to leading the transition of commercial fleets to clean energy, which serves UIPA’s environmental and community objectives.” QuayChain’s solution digitizes information and connectivity gaps in supply chains with port and logistics centers. The firm's partners include Intel, Athonet, and the Wireless Industrial Group. UIPA said it is still finalizing the initial coverage area and solutions for the ICN, and that its long-term objective is to expand the network across the state. Officials said they expect the network to be up and running in early 2022.