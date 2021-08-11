Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Introducing The I CAN FOUNDATION - An Empowering At-Sea Mentor Program For Young Adults Aging Out Of Foster Care

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After learning that many young adults leave their foster homes without any resources, social support, or tools to navigate the challenges of transitioning to independent living, a passionate South African sailor and two sea-loving philanthropists developed the I CAN Foundation (I CAN) - a transformative at-sea mentor experience for young adults aging out of the U.S. foster care system. Aboard the 100-foot circumnavigating vessel, Wisdom, the young adults are the crew—they sail the boat, handle watchkeeping, prepare meals, and perform other essential sailing tasks. Collaborating as a team, they achieve their sailing and first-aid certifications, scuba diving licenses and prepare for a brighter future ahead.

I CAN, the brainchild of Sean Ives and Kristi and Jeff Wisdom, builds on the fundamentals of "I CAN DO THIS!". The experience covers 5,000 nautical miles around the Caribbean, visits 17 unique destinations, and explores each destination's rich history and culture with local guides. The 90-day program includes ten orientation days, 80 days on the boat, 65 days of land-based excursions, and 24 days of actual sailing time.

"The purpose of I CAN is to teach resilience. It's all about attitude, teamwork, understanding yourself, and creating learning opportunities for our crew that they would not otherwise have. The sailboat is a platform for teaching our crew lessons that they will carry with them throughout their lifetimes." - Sean Ives, co-founder of the I CAN Foundation.

"Our goal is to provide these crew members with the skills they need to take the next step in their life journeys. Mentors involved in ocean research, conservation, and marine biology, to name a few, will visit the ship. We also explore careers in fields such as nursing, cooking, and mechanical engineering. After completing the program, we connect crew members with sponsor-based internship programs." - Jeff Wisdom, co-founder of I CAN and the Wisdom Family Foundation.

The first group of 6 young adult crew members and five mentors sets sail in January of 2022.

The I CAN Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Owner of All-Yachting based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and the Bahamas, Sean Ives is an experienced and passionate sailor from South Africa. A world traveler, Sean believes that sailing holds many essential life lessons and that when you put your mind to something, you can do it!

Jeff and Kristi Wisdom are co-founders of the Wisdom Family Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2007. They are passionate about inspiring leaders and the next generation, investing in communities, building connections, and promoting healthy ways of living.

To learn more about the, I CAN Foundation, visit the website here.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-i-can-foundation---an-empowering-at-sea-mentor-program-for-young-adults-aging-out-of-foster-care-301352770.html

SOURCE I CAN FOUNDATION

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Young Adult#Foster Homes#Nonprofit Organization#South African#The I Can Foundation#All Yachting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Aberdeen, SDWatertown Public Opinion

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers free programs for all ages

Anyone looking for a way to start a conversation about suicide, or bring more awareness about mental health, can look to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization has several free programs available, all aimed at starting those conversations. Samantha Christopherson, Dakotas area director for the American Foundation for...
gcu.edu

Foster care, homeless, dyslexic … and a doctorate

In high school, Dr. Danisha Keating had a conversation with a school counselor that would change the trajectory of her life. “You’re going to fail out and you’re not going to be anybody,” she remembers him telling her. “You’re going to end up pregnant, dropping out of high school, and that’s your statistic.
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

Ripple effect: Best Friends Mentoring Program seeks more mentors

Are you interested in making a positive difference for children in your community? Best Friends Mentoring Program (BFMP) of Dickinson may have what you’re aspiring to achieve. With the upcoming school year closing in, BFMP has received many referrals. BFMP Executive Director Angie Rabbitt noted that the organization could use...
KidsWillits News

Native WAY program empowers Round Valley youth

Round Valley Indian Health Center (RVIHC) just completed the first round of a new program Native WAY (Walking Amongst Youth) with 15 participants and 10 mentors. The program seeks to teach traditional ways and revitalize tribal traditions while also teaching leadership skills, youth empowerment and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Youth...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester SEEDS program aims to help at-risk young adults find jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RochesterWorks! launched the SEEDS Program on Tuesday, in an effort to help at-risk young adults in select Rochester neighborhoods find jobs. SEEDS stands for Safety, Economic Empowerment, Development, and Support. The program is the first phase of a state-funded, anti-gun violence initiative. It will run through December...
Advocacynonprofitctr.org

INK! (Investing in Kids) – Underserved Communities Program Specialist

The Underserved Communities Program Specialist assists with the development, implementation and evaluation of the Digital Literacy Program, which operates under the St. Johns County Education Foundation (SJCEF), d/b/a INK! (Investing in Kids), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization supporting teachers and students in the St. Johns County School District. Additionally, the Program Specialist will assist with other INK! programs that support students and families in underserved communities in St. Johns County. This position reports directly to the Operations and Student Programs Director.
Hattiesburg, MSusm.edu

Payne Foundation Supports Projects in the Arts and Sciences: Advancement of Women in STEM, Sociology Peer Mentoring Program

The College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has received grants from the Jimmy A. Payne Foundation that will fund campus initiatives aimed to advance the representation of Women in STEM and enhance student success through a Sociology Peer Mentoring program. The funds are part of a larger grant of $571,000 supporting many areas of the University made through the USM Foundation.
Foster, MOSedalia Democrat

Foster Grandparents Program seeks volunteers

The Foster Grandparents Program is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to help special needs children achieve in school. Government grants to AmeriCorps fund programs throughout the United …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Youth Alternatives’ Special Friends program seeks adult mentors

CHEYENNE – Youth Alternatives’ Special Friends program is looking for adult mentors. The program needs for more volunteers; specifically male volunteers. The Special Friends program provides adult volunteer mentors for youth, ages 6-14, in Cheyenne and surrounding areas. Mentors spend two to three hours a week with their mentee and...
KidsKTLA.com

Mentor Match helps young adults get connected with professional mentors

Be Fearless Summit CEO Alexa Curtis joined us live to discuss her new program Mentor Match. The program aims to help young adults find professional mentors. For more information on Alexa, visit her website or follow her on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug....
Collier County, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Education Mentor for School Age Programs

Education Mentor for School Age Programs - YMCA of South Collier is now seeking to hire some motivated and positive role models for the youth in our school age programs. The education mentors will assist children with homework, literacy and math skills daily during after school hours. This is a part time position. Hours are Monday-Friday from 2:15-6:00 pm.Multiple locations in East Naples.Requirements: • must be able to pass a level 2 background screening • have their own reliable transportation • must be at least 18 years old • must be willing to work at any of our locations • YMCA of South Collier is a drug free workplace Contact Stephanie Pepper (239)394-9622 ext 104.
KidsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Helping kids cope with back-to-school stress

More than ever, there is a need to focus on our mental well-being. We are all looking at another surge of COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health concerns are high as we have been asked to protect ourselves from the virus, stay in our homes, and work to avoid contact with others. This, in turn, can challenge our mental well-being.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

Pandemic EBT Child Care program bringing extra food benefits to over 55,000 young children in Connecticut on August 8

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, in consultation with the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and State Department of Education, today announced that $31.2 million in special food assistance benefits will be distributed Sunday, August 8, 2021, to the families of over 55,000 children under age 6 enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Comments / 0

Community Policy