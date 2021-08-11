Nasdaq Grants Advaxis, Inc. An Extension To November 22, 2021, To Regain Compliance With The $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule And Complete Merger Transaction With Biosight, Ltd.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) ("Advaxis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products, announced that it has received a letter indicating that following the Company's hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), the Panel determined to grant the Company an extension through November 22, 2021, to comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule and complete its previously announced merger transaction with Biosight, Ltd. ("Biosight"). On July 6, 2021, Advaxis announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Biosight, a privately held, Israel-based pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the combined company will be required to meet all applicable initial listing requirements upon the closing of the merger, including the $4 per share price requirement. While there can be no assurance, the Company believes that it will be able to close the merger and demonstrate compliance with all applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market on or before November 22, 2021.

About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

About Biosight Ltd.

Biosight is a private Phase 2 clinical stage biotech company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders. Biosight's lead product, aspacytarabine (BST-236), is an innovative proprietary anti-metabolite which addresses unmet medical needs by enabling high-dose chemotherapy with reduced systemic toxicity. Aspacytarabine is currently being investigated as a single agent in a Phase 2b clinical trial, recently completed enrollment, for the first-line treatment of AML. Interim results demonstrate tolerability with promising efficacy in the challenging population of AML patients unfit for intensive standard-of-care chemotherapy. Additional Phase 2 studies under initiation include a study in patients with relapsed/refractory AML and MDS, including a study in collaboration with the European cooperative group, Groupe Francophone des Myélodysplasies (GFM). For additional information, please visit www.biosight-pharma.com.

