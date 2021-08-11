Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Quantum Appoints Industry Veteran John Hurley As Chief Revenue Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the appointment of John Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer. Hurley is an accomplished sales leader with more than 25 years of experience selling to and growing some of the world's largest enterprise accounts and building high-performing teams. His experience will be instrumental in driving Quantum's global expansion and the company's evolution from hardware appliance vendor to subscription-based software and as-a-Service provider of comprehensive video and data management and analysis solutions.

Prior to Quantum, Hurley led multiple client segments at Cisco, including his most recent role as vice president, global commercial segment, where his team was responsible for driving the multi-billion dollar commercial business. Hurley also spent several years overseeing Cisco's service provider business that delivered billions in sales through a strong network of sell to and sell thru partnerships. Additionally, Hurley led transformational enterprise relationships with Cisco's largest enterprise customers in aerospace and automotive.

"The appointment of John Hurley demonstrates the scope of our ambition as a company. His experience working with the largest global enterprise, commercial, and service provider customers will prove invaluable as we accelerate our growth trajectory," said Jamie Lerner, CEO, Quantum. "We're now supporting organizations in cloud services, government, media and entertainment, research, transportation, finance, and beyond to achieve their digital transformation goals. Not only in the markets we've traditionally served, but also in emerging areas that are increasingly harnessing the power of video and data to drive business forward."

Hurley's other career highlights include serving as Dell Technologies' area vice president, Midwest Global / Corporate Business Group, where he led regional sales directors and their teams to support multiple Fortune 100 customers. He also held leadership roles at transformational early-stage software companies, where he helped drive the businesses to successful acquisitions by industry leaders Microsoft and HP.

"I'm excited to be joining Quantum to help accelerate the growth of the company as it evolves into a best-in-class software and as-a-Service company," added Hurley. "Quantum's experience in helping clients orchestrate colossal amounts of video and unstructured data sets the company apart from the competition, and I look forward to building on this to generate growth in new markets around the globe."

Additional resourcesLearn more about Quantum solutions: https://www.quantum.com/en/solutions/ Meet more of the Quantum executive team: https://www.quantum.com/en/company/quantum-leadership/

Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/lkkrjifb61oifvn/John%20Hurley%20headshot%202.jpg?dl=0 Photo Caption: John Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter - so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000 ® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to the anticipated impact and benefits of the appointment of Mr. Hurley as our Chief Revenue Officer, and statements related to the acceleration of our growth as we evolve into a best-in-class software and as-a-Service company.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks related to the integration of Mr. Hurley into our management team and our business; risks associated with executing our strategy; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; and other risks of our business, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on August 9, 2021. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media contact : Kerry QuintilianiRed Lorry Yellow Lorry quantum@rlyl.com +1 310 773 3763

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-appoints-industry-veteran-john-hurley-as-chief-revenue-officer-301353141.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Corporation#Veteran#Quantum Appoints Industry#Qmco#Dell Technologies#Hp#Quantum Quantum#Nasdaq#Exchange Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zepp Health Announces Appointment Of Chief Technology Officer

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP) today announced that it has appointed Mr. Meihui Fan as the Company's Chief Technology Officer, effective on August 19, 2021. After his appointment as CTO, Mr. Fan will review and supervise the technical roadmap, key functions and technical indicators of the Company's business divisions. He will also align the technical goals and milestones between various business divisions to standardize and promote R&D pipelines and tools. The CEO will continue to provide his guidance to the CTO in leading the Company's technology leadership, help create innovative products and services, as well as win new business opportunities with his technical expertise.
Businessaithority.com

Pathlight Appoints Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Head of Product Marketing at Zoom Joins to Lead Go-to-Market Strategy and Fuel Next Stage of Company’s Growth. Pathlight, a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, announced the appointment of product marketing veteran Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams at high-growth companies like Zoom and Citrix, Raney will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Pathlight’s Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform.
Businesssgbonline.com

Dick’s SG Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that Navdeep Gupta has been appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective October 1, 2021. Gupta will be responsible for the company’s finance, investor relations, accounting, business development, and procurement functions. Gupta, who has been with Dick’s since November 2017 as senior vice president, finance...
Businessaithority.com

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Maxar Technologies, a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). “We are excited for Colleen to join our Executive Leadership Team at such a transformative time for the company”. Campbell most recently served as Vice...
Businessaithority.com

Arlo Appoints Catriona Fallon to Board of Directors

Distinguished Finance Executive With Over 20 Years of Experience in Technology, Software, and Service Industries. Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading internet-connected camera brand, announced that it has appointed Catriona Fallon to Arlo’s Board of Directors and as Chair of Arlo’s Audit Committee. Ms. Fallon’s appointment fills a vacant Arlo board seat and brings the total number of board members to seven.
Raleigh, NChelpnetsecurity.com

Vince Zappula joins CoSoSys as Chief Revenue Officer

CoSoSys announced that its leadership team has been further strengthened with the appointment of Vince Zappula, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment comes on the back of a period of significant growth for the company, fuelled by a surge in data security solutions due to remote and hybrid work conditions. Zappula will be based at the company’s North American headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., and will be responsible for all company revenue streams.
Computersaithority.com

CloudLinux Appoints David Mello As Chief Experience Officer

CloudLinux, Inc., the company behind the successful CloudLinux operating system widely used in the hosting community, has appointed Dave Mello to the position of chief experience officer (CXO). In this newly created role Mello is responsible for the strategy and execution of the customer experience and engagement journey with CloudLinux, and will lead teams including technical support, professional services and customer education. He will report directly to Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO, and serve alongside the broader CloudLinux executive team to design new programs and systems to improve customer relationships, retention, support, services and overall satisfaction.
Businessmartechseries.com

Drift Appoints Dave Gerhardt as First Chief Brand Officer

Proven Marketing Leader Rejoins Company to Elevate Drift as an Enduring, Global Leader in B2B SaaS. Drift, the world’s leading Revenue Acceleration Platform, today announced that Dave Gerhardt has rejoined the company as its first chief brand officer (CBO). Gerhardt joins Drift from his role of chief marketing officer (CMO) at Privy, a leading brand in e-commerce marketing, which was acquired by Attentive Mobile in June 2021. He will report directly to Drift’s chief executive officer (CEO), David Cancel, and lead development of the brand’s strategic narrative to elevate its position as a leading global brand in B2B SaaS.
Businessaithority.com

Mandiant Appoints Vikram Ramesh As Chief Marketing Officer

Tech industry executive to drive marketing strategy and amplification around the Mandiant brand. Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. announced that Vikram Ramesh, who has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ramesh reports to FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters.
Businessinformation-age.com

Upwork appoints Saty Bahadur as chief technology officer

Job marketplace Upwork has announced the appointment of former Amazon and Microsoft executive Saty Bahadur as its new chief technology officer. Bahadur joins the leadership team at Upwork as CTO, having previously served as a general manager at Amazon, leading the team responsible for preventing worldwide fraud and abuse. Previously,...
Businessinformation-age.com

Vaidas Adomauskas appointed chief product officer of Uncapped

Revenue-based finance provider Uncapped has announced the appointment of former Revolut executive Vaidas Adomauskas as its new chief product officer. New Uncapped CPO Adomauskas will be responsible for scaling funding products globally, as well as launching a suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of digital entrepreneurs.
Businessaithority.com

Exabeam Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Leader Pedro Abreu as Chief Operating Officer

Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, announced the appointment of former Forescout and McAfee executive Pedro Abreu to chief operating officer. In this role, Abreu will lead worldwide business operations, customer success, and customer support teams at Exabeam. Abreu will report directly to Exabeam CEO and President Michael DeCesare.
BusinessHPCwire

Rigetti Computing Appoints Brian Sereda as Chief Financial Officer

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 — Rigetti Computing, a pioneer and global leader in full-stack quantum computing, announced today that it has appointed Brian Sereda as Chief Financial Officer. Sereda joins the company with over 25 years of senior level finance experience, including approximately 15 years of prior CFO experience...
Businessaithority.com

Theator Appoints Kavi Vyas As Chief Commercial Officer

Vyas joins the leading Surgical Intelligence startup’s senior leadership to spearhead the next stage of the company’s commercial growth. Theator, the Surgical Intelligence platform harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to tackle variability and disparity in surgical care, announced the appointment of Kavi Vyas as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With vast experience in medtech commercial strategy, sales, and product, Vyas will join the senior leadership team to increase theator’s global visibility and accelerate institutional adoption of its cutting-edge Surgical Intelligence platform.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

The Parent Company Appoints Troy Datcher to Serve as New Chief Executive Officer

Datcher Brings over 25 Years of Executive Leadership from Clorox and Procter & Gamble. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced that it has appointed Troy Datcher to serve as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept 8th. Datcher's historic appointment represents the first time a Black CEO will lead a major public U.S. cannabis organization. Current CEO Steve Allan will continue with the Company and assist with the leadership transition.
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Triumph Group Appoints Jennifer H. Allen to Chief Administrative Officer

BERWYN, PA — Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) recently announced the appointment of Jennifer H. Allen, the Company’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, she will have oversight of the Company’s human resources and information technology functions as well as her existing legal and compliance activities.
Economyaithority.com

Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer To Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint

CRO Aubrey Vaughan to identify strategic opportunities across industry verticals and build upon Beep’s national leadership in implementing and managing the longest and most tenured autonomous shuttle network in the country. Recently served as senior vice president at global UAV leader, PrecisionHawk, developing its public sector practice and go-to-market strategies.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Announces the Appointment Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2021-- PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the appointment of Julie Krop, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Krop will oversee all clinical development, regulatory, CMC, and medical affairs for the Company’s advancing Wholly Owned Pipeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy