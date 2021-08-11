8 Exercises For Brutal Fighting Strength

Be honest. Are you giving the same attention to different kinds of muscle contractions during your training? If not, start now if you want to be able to defend yourself. Fighting doesn’t just require strength. You have to absorb, sustain, and express violent forces through all planes of motion. One of the most neglected kinds of contraction is the isometric. Most sports are dynamic in nature, but isometric strength will give you an efficiency advantage and keep you safe from injuries.