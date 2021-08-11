Spencer Makenzie's Hosts Their World-Famous Family-Friendly 3-Day Cornhole Tournament At CBF Productions' Surfer's Point LIVE In Ventura

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Makenzie's , a family-owned seafood restaurant, is proud to announce their annual world-famous Cornhole Tournament, "The Throw Down," taking place at CBF Productions , a Ventura, California-based events powerhouse newest venue, Surfer's Point LIVE at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The tournament features more than 900 teams battling for over $230,000.00 in guaranteed cash payouts. The three-day festival will feature live music, delicious food, cold drinks, craft beer, vendors, and friendly competition—all in the spirit of summer fun and sunshine.

Cornhole players of all skill levels are welcome to enter the world's largest Cornhole Tournament, "The Throw Down." Taking place Friday, August 27th thru Sunday, August 29th, 2021, two-person teams can register here . A $30,000cash prize will be awarded to the first-place team.

"We're delighted to produce an event at our newest venue, Surfer's Point LIVE, that brings the community and families together," shared Vincenzo Giammanco, Founder and CEO, CBF Productions. "I could think of no better way to honor the end of the season than to enjoy family, friends, refreshments, and the beautiful view of the ocean."

" Spencer Makenzie's is celebrating our 12th year of the world's biggest cornhole tournament, and we cannot wait to welcome families back to fun-filled festivities and see who will take home the big prize," said John Karayan, owner of Spencer Makenzie's Fish Company. "This is an event that we look forward to every year, and we are ecstatic to bring it back after a year hiatus."

Live music begins Friday, August 27th at 7:00 PM and Saturday, August 28th at 5:00 PM, featuring some of the world's best cover bands. Past summer performances have included surprise sets by surf guitar legend Dick Dale and rapper Chuck D. of Public Enemy. Just added to Saturday's entertainment lineup, Chris Porter, Season 4 finalist from NBC's "Last Comic Standing." This annual end-of-summer block party has become a must-attend summer event. Open to all ages, children ages 12 and under are free. See a full event schedule here and make sure to grab tickets early—it's an event that sells out each year.

This is the third event hosted at Ventura's newest seaside events venue, Surfer's Point LIVE. In addition to "The Throw Down," upcoming CBF Productions' events include the High & Mighty Tour featuring Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, and Hirie on October 9th, Halloween-themed Ventura County Fear Grounds , followed by a month long of holiday festivities including snow tubing, snow play and snowman building and our signature event Ventura Winter Wine Walk on December 11th.

About CBF ProductionsIn 2020 when large public gatherings were rendered unsafe by COVID-19, CBF Productions pivoted and launched the first drive-in live music experience in California - Concerts In Your Car - at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and the Del Mar Fairgrounds. While the world was locked down, Concerts In Your Car SAFELY brought fans more shows than ANY other event or producer with live performances by The Beach Boys, Third Eye Blind, Snoop Dogg, Ziggy Marley, Tower of Power, and more. They continue to lead the pack by bringing top-name talent to their acclaimed live, drive-in, theatre-in-the-round-style ,and socially distanced entertainment option. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter Wine Walks , and more, CBF's visionary events have been on the forefront of the food/drink and music festival circuit for over 12 years. For more information on CBF Productions, visit www.CBFproductions.com .

About Spencer Makenzie's Fish CompanyOriginally founded in 2007 by John Karayan and his wife Jennifer as a festival concession, the Karayan's named their award-winning restaurant after their two children - their son Spencer and their daughter Makenzie. With the goal of offering fresh, healthful food at consumer-friendly prices, its reputation was quickly established at such popular Ventura events as the Ventura County Fair, the Aloha Festival, and the C Street Long Board Classic. During that time, they perfected such signature dishes as Clam Chowder, Shrimp & Fish Ceviche, and Giant Fish Tacos into unique recipes that provide a tastier, healthier, and delicious alternative to typical "Fast Food." Everything is made to order, they only use sushi-grade fish, produce is purchased from local growers and 100% of their salsas are homemade. Along with health consciousness, Spencer Makenzie's makes going "Green" a priority. All of the cooking oil they use is 0 Trans fat and is repurposed as biodiesel for vehicles. Their plates, cups, and utensils are all biodegradable and compostable.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spencer-makenzies-hosts-their-world-famous-family-friendly-3-day-cornhole-tournament-at-cbf-productions-surfers-point-live-in-ventura-301352967.html

SOURCE CBF Productions