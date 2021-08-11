Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Spencer Makenzie's Hosts Their World-Famous Family-Friendly 3-Day Cornhole Tournament At CBF Productions' Surfer's Point LIVE In Ventura

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Makenzie's , a family-owned seafood restaurant, is proud to announce their annual world-famous Cornhole Tournament, "The Throw Down," taking place at CBF Productions , a Ventura, California-based events powerhouse newest venue, Surfer's Point LIVE at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The tournament features more than 900 teams battling for over $230,000.00 in guaranteed cash payouts. The three-day festival will feature live music, delicious food, cold drinks, craft beer, vendors, and friendly competition—all in the spirit of summer fun and sunshine.

Cornhole players of all skill levels are welcome to enter the world's largest Cornhole Tournament, "The Throw Down." Taking place Friday, August 27th thru Sunday, August 29th, 2021, two-person teams can register here . A $30,000cash prize will be awarded to the first-place team.

"We're delighted to produce an event at our newest venue, Surfer's Point LIVE, that brings the community and families together," shared Vincenzo Giammanco, Founder and CEO, CBF Productions. "I could think of no better way to honor the end of the season than to enjoy family, friends, refreshments, and the beautiful view of the ocean."

" Spencer Makenzie's is celebrating our 12th year of the world's biggest cornhole tournament, and we cannot wait to welcome families back to fun-filled festivities and see who will take home the big prize," said John Karayan, owner of Spencer Makenzie's Fish Company. "This is an event that we look forward to every year, and we are ecstatic to bring it back after a year hiatus."

Live music begins Friday, August 27th at 7:00 PM and Saturday, August 28th at 5:00 PM, featuring some of the world's best cover bands. Past summer performances have included surprise sets by surf guitar legend Dick Dale and rapper Chuck D. of Public Enemy. Just added to Saturday's entertainment lineup, Chris Porter, Season 4 finalist from NBC's "Last Comic Standing." This annual end-of-summer block party has become a must-attend summer event. Open to all ages, children ages 12 and under are free. See a full event schedule here and make sure to grab tickets early—it's an event that sells out each year.

This is the third event hosted at Ventura's newest seaside events venue, Surfer's Point LIVE. In addition to "The Throw Down," upcoming CBF Productions' events include the High & Mighty Tour featuring Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, and Hirie on October 9th, Halloween-themed Ventura County Fear Grounds , followed by a month long of holiday festivities including snow tubing, snow play and snowman building and our signature event Ventura Winter Wine Walk on December 11th.

About CBF ProductionsIn 2020 when large public gatherings were rendered unsafe by COVID-19, CBF Productions pivoted and launched the first drive-in live music experience in California - Concerts In Your Car - at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and the Del Mar Fairgrounds. While the world was locked down, Concerts In Your Car SAFELY brought fans more shows than ANY other event or producer with live performances by The Beach Boys, Third Eye Blind, Snoop Dogg, Ziggy Marley, Tower of Power, and more. They continue to lead the pack by bringing top-name talent to their acclaimed live, drive-in, theatre-in-the-round-style ,and socially distanced entertainment option. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter Wine Walks , and more, CBF's visionary events have been on the forefront of the food/drink and music festival circuit for over 12 years. For more information on CBF Productions, visit www.CBFproductions.com .

About Spencer Makenzie's Fish CompanyOriginally founded in 2007 by John Karayan and his wife Jennifer as a festival concession, the Karayan's named their award-winning restaurant after their two children - their son Spencer and their daughter Makenzie. With the goal of offering fresh, healthful food at consumer-friendly prices, its reputation was quickly established at such popular Ventura events as the Ventura County Fair, the Aloha Festival, and the C Street Long Board Classic. During that time, they perfected such signature dishes as Clam Chowder, Shrimp & Fish Ceviche, and Giant Fish Tacos into unique recipes that provide a tastier, healthier, and delicious alternative to typical "Fast Food." Everything is made to order, they only use sushi-grade fish, produce is purchased from local growers and 100% of their salsas are homemade. Along with health consciousness, Spencer Makenzie's makes going "Green" a priority. All of the cooking oil they use is 0 Trans fat and is repurposed as biodiesel for vehicles. Their plates, cups, and utensils are all biodegradable and compostable.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spencer-makenzies-hosts-their-world-famous-family-friendly-3-day-cornhole-tournament-at-cbf-productions-surfers-point-live-in-ventura-301352967.html

SOURCE CBF Productions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#Surfer#Cbf#Seafood Restaurant#Cbf Productions#Nbc#The High Mighty Tour#Tower Of Power#Tequila Taco Festivals#Cbfproductions Com#The Ventura County Fair#Giant Fish Tacos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
Related
WorldTime Out Global

A virtual three-day cheese and booze festival is coming to Melbourne

Looking to have a Gouda time this lockdown? Well you can have a grate time with this three-day virtual cheese and booze festival by 14 Days of Cheese. Get on the Cheese festival is set to take place from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29 and will showcase some of the city's best cheesemongers, distillers, brewers and wine producers.
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

The Brewery District Announces Equinox Music Festival

With the return of live music, The Brewery District is looking to pick up where it left off just before the pandemic altered all of our lives. On Wednesday, the district announced the inaugural Equinox music festival, a celebration of Milwaukee music and culture planned for Saturday, September 25. The event will encompass the venues of The Brewery District, including Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, No Studios, and Bottle House 42.
Advocacypullmanradio.com

Zeppoz Hosting Cornhole Tournament & BBQ Fundraiser For NW Cancer Foundation Of Hope Saturday

Zeppoz in Pullman is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday for the NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. The Tailgate Kickoff BBQ and cornhole tournament is from 1:00 to 3:00. You can find a link to register here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zeppoz-cornhole-tournament-supporting-nw-cancer-foundation-of-hope-tickets-163652782879?fbclid=IwAR2NI3wYG82jt61n7I7m77fZ6hzzKBs4TCDRfoNzgT3f0YQ3GL6ZC5iMtkQ.
Charitieschatsports.com

Golf for Charity With Laughlin Family Foundation’s Celebrity Tournament

The Laughlin Family Foundation, which raises money to help fight rare cancers, is hosting its first annual celebrity golf tournament at Crofton Country Club on Monday, Sept. 13. Participants will include the one and only Craig Laughlin, his NBC Sports Washington colleagues Joe Benenati, Alan May, and Al Koken, Capitals FOREward Garnet Hathaway, Caps radio announcer John Walton, and Caps alumni Rod Langway, Peter Bondra and Brent Johnson.
Lincoln, ILTime Out Global

Happy Hour Cornhole Tournament at Lincoln Common

Grab a partner and head to the Lincoln Common Plaza for a happy hour cornhole tournament on August 18th from 6-8pm! Hosted by Verve Wine and featuring The Smoking Fish Band, your $35 team registration gets you a house bottle, a pair of glasses, a chance to win a $100 Verve Wine gift card, and a really good time.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World’s 50th Merchandise Goes Live, Products Sell Out in Minutes

It is not uncommon for The Walt Disney Company to place purchasing limits on popular pieces of merchandise, such as limited edition products — like last year’s Minnie Mouse The Main Attraction collection or the current Stitch Crashes Disney series. Unsurprisingly, these limits are also in place for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary merchandise.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Ventura's Tamales to break ground for new location

Ventura’s Tamales will break ground for their second location in a private ceremony at the end of the month. The new location, at 6202 Nursery Drive in Victoria, will be larger, feature more parking and provide guests a better dining experience, Robert Royer, marketing and human resources director of Ventura’s Tamales, said Monday.
ReligionDaily Gate City

Golden's Point hosting taco night

Golden’s Point Church invites the community to “Taco-‘bout Sunday School” at a free event on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 5-7:30 p.m. Activities include a bounce house, water balloons, bubbles, a tug-of-war, 4-square, and volleyball. The taco bar meal will begin at 5:30. In case of rain, the meal and alternate games will be held inside the Church Fellowship Hall.
Clovis, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Jenna Prandini’s friends and family react to her medal-winning performance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — When Clovis-native Jenna Prandini ran the third leg of the women’s 4x100m relay, her friends and family were watching 5,000 miles away. “I can’t quite get over it, apparently,” said an emotional Theresa Prandini, Jenna’s mother. “The mayor is talking about having a ‘Jenna Day.'”. Clad...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Local fire fighters to hold inaugural cornhole tournament

Join the Hamilton County Professional Fire Fighters for the inaugural Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the 4416 Union Hall, 399 S. 14th St., Noblesville. Bring a friend and play a spirited game of Indiana’s favorite summer pastime. There will be food, drinks, music, and raffles throughout the event. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Hamilton County Fire Fighters Foundation. Bags fly at 2 p.m.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
KHYL V101.1

World's Most Famous Butcher Opens Sacramento Sandwich Shop

The world's most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini, has opened up a sandwich shop in Sacramento, reports the Sacramento Bee. "Dario Cecchini was born in 1955 in the Tuscan village of Panzano, where his father was the eighth generation of Cecchini butchers. In 1976 Dario took over the family business, Antica Macelleria Cecchini, and has since been dubbed "the world's best butcher" by The New York Times," reads the Cicci Di Carne website.
Columbia, MDWTOP

Zac Brown Band brings ‘Comeback Tour’ to Merriweather Post Pavilion

Listen to our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. Its blend of country and southern rock earned three Grammys and a string of No. 1 hits. On Thursday night, the phenomenal Zac Brown Band brings its long-awaited “Comeback Tour” to the newly reopened Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.
TravelSacramento Bee

Travel Trending with Kathy Witt: Aboard Carnival’s new Mardi Gras

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of changing conditions surrounding COVID-19, readers are reminded to check safety guidelines with the CDC, local health officials and cruise operators before considering or taking any trip. Absence truly does make the heart grow fonder. I hadn’t seen my heart’s desire in 16 months – but there...
Musicradiofacts.com

‘BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS: THE CAPITOL SESSION ’73’ TO DEBUT FOR STREAMING ON SEPTEMBER 3 EXCLUSIVELY ON THE CODA COLLECTION

On September 3, ‘Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Capitol Session ’73’ will debut for streaming exclusively on The Coda Collection. The new film features a never-before-seen studio session with 12 performances by the legendary band, filmed and recorded live at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, California. On the same date, Tuff Gong/Mercury Studios will release ‘The Capitol Session ’73’ in CD/DVD, CD, 2LP colored vinyl, and digital audio formats (preorder HERE).

Comments / 0

Community Policy