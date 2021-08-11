Graystone Company Forecasted Revenue From Bitcoin Mining Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that the Company's Bitcoin Mining Operations, which began on May 20, 2021, has begun generating revenue for the Company.

The Company has acquired 2,130 TH/s which is expected to generate $313,833 in annual revenue. This is based on current pricing and mining difficulty*. The initial 1,100 TH/s is expected to be set-up and operational by September 15, 2021, with an additional 1,000 TH/s operational in October 2021. The cost of maintenance and power for the company's mining operations is expected to be $1.69 per TH/s per month ( $3,599 per month for the 2,130 TH/s).

The Company's goal of 50,000 TH/s is expected to generate $7,132,590 in gross revenue and $6,118,590 in net revenue (after maintenance and power)*. The Company is working with its suppliers and investors to expediate the acquisition of additional mining equipment towards its goal of 50,000 TH/s over the next 12 months and 1,000,000 TH/s by 2024.

The Company's Bitcoin wallet address, allowing shareholders to see the transactions from the Company's mining operations and the balance in the wallet, can be found on our website at https://www.thegraystonecompany.com/blockchain. By providing real time data via the wallet address and live streaming the mining dashboard, the company endeavors to provide as much transparency as possible to its shareholders as it relates to our Bitcoin Mining operations.

*Calculated using: https://novablock.com/calculator. These calculations are based as of the below assumptions and are subject to change based on increases in price for equipment, costs for power, changes in mining difficulty, and/or fluctuation in price per BTC. Assumptions as of August 9, 2021: BTC price $45,688.00. Mining difficulty 14496442856349.12

About The Graystone Company, Inc.Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Graystone CompanyEmail: info@thegraystonecompany.com Phone: (954) 271-2704

