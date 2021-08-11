Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Epazz's ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet Makes Bitcoin Credit & Debit Card Payments Easier For Merchants Worldwide

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today ZenaPay will allow users to make payments using crypto currencies easier for everyday transactions, decreasing the cost of exchange fees while supporting both virtual and physical credit and debit cards. Consumers worldwide can enjoy flexibility using ZenaPay's virtual debit card on their mobile device and save time and money in the process.

The next release will open up access to unbanked consumers. The company will work to provide access to the hundreds of millions of people who do not have a bank account. The technology will be developed into an alternative to checking accounts.

The ZenaPay Wallet app will continue to adopt new cryptocurrencies, all available on a single Blockchain Wallet. ZenaPay offers a quick, simple and complete transaction and will include features from Epazz's other blockchain apps.

"We see a big opportunity with people who have checking accounts and an even bigger opportunity with those who do not have checking accounts," said Epazz CEO Shaun Passley.

Future Featured Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad POS app to integrate with the Merchant App, and Epazz will release the app's POS version. The new system has been designed to integrate seamlessly with merchants' store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

ZenaPay's development team is working on a vendor payment solution that will allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cryptocurrencies.

Future features will include an e-commerce store, seed-to-sale tracking and sales reporting and compliance.

About ZenaPay ( www.zenapay.com ) ZenaPay is being developed to solve a major problem in high-risk industries: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow high-risk industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers a cutting-edge payment solution that gives consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. The new Bitcoin payment software will allow consumers to use cryptocurrency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. The process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, which will enable stores to accept digital currency in addition to cash. ZenaPay is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Epazz Inc. ( www.epazz.com )Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (a room scheduling software ) and Provitrac (an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

The "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue," the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact:

For more information, please contactInvestor Relationsmailto:investors@epazz.net(312) 955-8161www.epazz.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Debit Cards#Merchant#Zenapay Wallet#Blockchain Wallet#Ipad Pos#The Apple App Store#Google Play Store#Epazz Inc#Sec Gov#Otcmarkets Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Lifestylecrowdfundinsider.com

Walmart Is Looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

The Walmart (NYSE: WMT) location in Bentonville, Arizona is looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead. As noted in the job description, Walmart appears to be looking for a professional who is passionate about virtual currencies and “driven by opportunities to scale new products and businesses.”. Walmart’s job...
RetailMotley Fool

Will Walmart Move Into Crypto?

Walmart is hiring a digital currency manager to develop a crypto strategy. A job posting from Walmart for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead has sparked questions about the company's cryptocurrency plans. Walmart's new hire would be responsible for developing the company's digital currency strategy and product roadmap. The...
Cell PhonesValueWalk

Payment Apps 101: Is Cash App Safe?

DISCLAIMER. The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to be, legal, financial or credit advice; instead, it is for general informational purposes only. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net return of 44.8% for the...
Credits & LoansTrendHunter.com

Wellness-Focused Retail Credit Cards

Health and wellbeing continue to be top of mind for many consumers, so the myWalgreens Credit Card and myWalgreens MasterCard are being rolled out by the retailer with this in mind. The new credit cards from the retailer are being issued by Synchrony Bank and will see customers able to receive rewards based on the kinds of purchases they make. myWalgreens Credit Card holders will earn 10% Walgreen Cash rewards when they purchase eligible products as well as 5% cash rewards on other eligible purchases, while the myWalgreens MasterCard will offer 3% Walgreen cash rewards for eligible purchases outside Walgreens.
Technologyfinovate.com

BOKU Launches New Mobile Payments Network

Mobile payments company BOKU announced its expansion beyond carrier billing today with the launch of M1ST, a mobile payments network. M1ST, also known as Mobile First, features 330+ mobile payment methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. The payment methods reach 5.7 billion mobile payment accounts across 90 countries.
StocksCoinTelegraph

62% of Robinhood’s Q2 crypto revenue was from Dogecoin trading

Popular retail trading app, Robinhood, has revealed crypto trading surged in popularity on the platform and now represents 41% of its revenue. According to its second-quarter financial results published Aug. 18, the firm generated $233 million from crypto trading services for the quarter, up from $5 million for the entirety of 2020. More than 60% of funded Robinhood accounts traded digital assets during Q2 2021.
Credits & Loanscuereport.com

Mastercard to phase out magnetic strips on debit & credit cards

American multinational financial services corporation, Mastercard, is reportedly phasing out magnetic strips on debit and credit cards, replacing them with biometrics and chip-and-pin. While the strips will be completely eliminated by the year 2033, strip-less cards will be available in numerous regions, comprising Europe, from 2024. According to a statement...
Credits & Loansstudentvoiceonline.com

Mastercard Banned In India? RBI Issued New Credit/Debit Card Guidelines

MasterCard is a global financial services company that operates in over 200 countries and territories. They provide their cardholders with account and credit card services, including debit, credit, prepaid, and ATM cards. With MasterCard, you can make purchases anywhere in the world and get a competitive exchange rate, which can help you save money but RBI may soon ban Mastercard in India.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Fiserv partners PayPal to allow paycheck deposits

Payments and financial services technology company Fiserv has partnered its commerce platform Carat to include digital payout options to personal PayPal and Venmo accounts. Companies that deliver mass payouts can now use the Carat channel to directly pay consumer’s digital accounts and wallets through the two payments players. While the Venmo and Paypal avenues are a new feature, Carat is already able to disburse digital payments via consumer’s credit or debit cards, ACH, prepaid cards and even digital checks.
InternetLaredo Morning Times

Web Searches Reveal Shifts in Banking as Upstarts Surge

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. If internet searches can serve as a kind of popularity contest, the banking institutions that have seen the sharpest surge of attention in the past five years aren’t the biggest U.S. banks. They’re the financial technology — or "fintech" — companies that became particularly appealing during the pandemic. Searches for digital banking features, such as mobile check deposits, also grew as U.S. banking habits shifted further away from in-person transactions.
Credits & Loanscodelist.biz

Leading US mortgage lender wants to introduce bitcoin payments

The US mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has announced that it will soon accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC). The company is proud to be the first mortgage provider in the United States to offer crypto options for mortgage payments. Last week, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) revealed its plan to...
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

MasterCard To Discontinue Magnetic Stripes By 2024-2033

MasterCard has announced that newly issued credit and debit cards running on the MasterCard payment network will not have magnetic stripes starting in 2024. The disclaimer is that this applies to most markets and that by 2033 all markets will no longer offer the magnetic stripe. The rollout will be something like this:
Personal Financebitcoinmagazine.com

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

European payments and transactional services provider Worldline has partnered with Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss bitcoin services firm, to launch its new omnichannel payment solution. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, will enable the more than 85,000 merchants in the Worldline network to accept BTC in their point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce payment gateways. The integration of bitcoin payments into the platform is the latest development of a partnership that started in 2019.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Nudging businesses to go digital, bankers get 'blank stares'

Banks and payment technology providers that have undergone digital transformations say it's time to help industries like health care and government do the same. Payments and back-office reconciliation could be more efficient if financial institutions and their business customers were interacting with similar technology, experts said during discussions of digital commerce at this year's virtual Mobile Payments Conference. Doctors' offices, government agencies and other tech-laggard sectors and their banks could mutually benefit from the adoption of technologies like real-time payments, they said.
Marketsfaun.pub

TRON Blockchain Vs Ethereum Blockchain

The invention of the blockchain has submitted itself as the pathway to the future of the digital financial sector. This has changed the way how a digital platform should function. The linking of blockchain with the cryptocurrency domain has been the greatest creation of this century. The effectiveness of this platform soared through the ranks of the digital revolution and carved its name as one of the most influential digital software revolutions in the history of the financial sector. The rise of cryptocurrency didn’t just stay stationary, it elevated its technological architecture by showing the way for the development of numerous blockchain technologies providing a wide range of choices to the crypto community. The TRON blockchain was one of those choices, which is developed to be a competitor to the Ethereum blockchain technology.
Marketsinvesting.com

Palantir Technologies Now Accept Bitcoin Payments

© Reuters. Palantir Technologies Now Accept Bitcoin Payments. Palantir Technologies Inc. now accepts Bitcoin payment. This hints that the company is exploring crypto massively. The crypto community welcomed the announcement. According to a Twitter post by Bitcoin Magazine, Billionaire Peter Thiel’s software company Palantir Technologies Inc. is now accepting Bitcoin...
Economydigitaltransactions.net

Fiserv’s Carat Adds PayPal And Venmo As Payout Options

Carat, Fiserv Inc.’s digital payout service, has broadened the number of accounts payments can be sent to with the addition of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Venmo. Carat payouts already can be sent to a credit or debit card, via automated clearing house to a bank account, to a prepaid card, or as a digital check.

Comments / 0

Community Policy