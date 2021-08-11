Cancel
Clever Leaves Announces Commitment To The University Of Missouri To Provide CBD Isolate At No Cost Under Project Change Lives Campaign

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

This project will be one of the first sponsored research partnerships under Clever Leaves' recently announced Project Change Lives Campaign , whereby the Company has pledged to contribute up to US $25 million retail value of medical cannabis products to any eligible U.S. organization in order to help advance scientific research into the medical benefits of cannabinoids.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) ("Clever Leaves" or the "Company"), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today their first official letter of support to the University of Missouri's ("Mizzou") translational pediatric neuroscience lab providing CBD isolate product for an upcoming National Institutes of Health proposal. This marks the second research team supported for a proposal under Clever Leaves' Project Change Lives Campaign, following an initial sponsored study that was announced in collaboration with UC Davis' Plant Sciences Department last week, whereby the Company has committed to providing up to US $25 million in cannabis- derived ingredients and finished products for use in high-quality research that will advance the field of medical cannabis in the United States.

Led by Paul Carney and Christopher Anderson, the focus of the translational studies at the university is to analyze whether CBD is an effective treatment and disease modifying therapy for neurodevelopmental disorders. Clever Leaves will make the product available for shipping and importation to the university and will provide a certificate of analysis confirming product contents and purity in accordance with applicable standards.

The Division of Child Neurology's mission at Mizzou is to provide a state-of-the-art technological research platform and expertise to advance translational medicine for clinical application for neurodevelopmental disorders, autism, and sports injury. Moreover, the program boasts several research capabilities, including the development of new techniques or processes, preclinical animal models, genomics, neurophysiology, pharmacology, advanced imaging, as well as the design and implementation of clinical trials. The goal of these new discoveries is to advance science and pave the way for new therapies and procedures to improve treatment options.

Active research projects by this study team include advancing understanding of CBD for the treatment of:

  • Autism spectrum disorder
  • Genetic disorders
  • Rare Epilepsies
  • Pain management
  • Cognitive disorders
  • Inflammation

"As one of the first sponsored research partnerships under Clever Leaves' new Project Change Lives campaign, it is important that we partner with a highly credentialed university and research team such as the University of Missouri to validate our strong commitment to advancing the understanding of medical cannabis domestically by providing our pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids to researchers in the U.S.," said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. "The basic and clinical research findings emerging from Mizzou's Child Neurology Division are aimed at providing the foundational knowledge on which many of medicine's next generation of treatment options could be developed. Accordingly, this ongoing research is directly in-line with Clever Leaves' goal to change lives through the research and development of new cannabis therapies."

Organizations interested in applying can visit www.projectchangelives.org for more information.

"Partnering with Clever Leaves allows us to expand the ongoing research of pharmaceutically produced CBD. It is our mission as doctors and researchers to determine the therapeutic potential of CBD." said Dr.(s) Carney and Anderson of the University of Missouri.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed - the Portuguese health authority - which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:McKenna Miller KCSA Strategic Communications +1-347-487-6197 cleverleaves@kcsa.com

Diana SigüenzaStrategic Communications Director+57-310-236-8830 Diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:Cody SlachGateway Investor Relations+1-949-574-3860 CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:Andrew MillerVice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific+1-416-817-1336 andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com

MU School of Medicine/MU Health Media Contact:Jesslyn ChewPublic Relations Manager+1-573-884-2891 chewj@health.missouri.edu

Project Change Lives Inquiries: PCLInquiries@cleverleaves.com

