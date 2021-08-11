Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Franklin Templeton Names Mike Foley As Head Of US Institutional Services

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Franklin Templeton today announced the appointment of Mike Foley as Head of US Institutional Services, responsible for providing leadership, innovative strategic direction and driving growth for US institutional distribution. He will oversee the firm's US institutional direct sales, consultant relations and relationship management teams. Foley will join the firm on September 7. He will be based in Franklin Templeton's New York City office and report to Jeff Masom, Head of US Distribution for the firm.

"Since our acquisition of Legg Mason just over a year ago, Franklin Templeton has experienced a transformative period of growth and opportunity. We are thrilled for Mike to join our team as we continue to build upon the firm's combined strengths in delivering our broad range of investment capabilities to US institutional clients," said Masom. "Mike's vision, leadership and his extensive experience in serving clients across market cycles will be instrumental in our efforts to continue to deliver the exemplary service our clients expect and rely on."

In his new role, Foley will develop the firm's strategy for acquiring new business and retaining existing client assets across the US institutional and consultant channels. He will work to identify areas for product development and new market opportunities for Franklin Templeton strategies. Foley will also serve as an essential liaison to institutional distribution leaders at the firm's independent specialist investment managers.

"Following the acquisition, the combined footprint of the organization and commitment to innovation creates great potential to expand on a well-established institutional business," said Foley. "I look forward to working with a very talented team of experienced colleagues to drive growth strategically and deliver the best outcomes for Franklin Templeton's broad array of institutional clients and consultants."

Foley brings a wealth of experience in asset management, joining Franklin Templeton from Guggenheim Investments, where he led the institutional client group for the Americas (including the US) and Europe. Prior to that he was with BlackRock, where he led its US pensions group after heading its US and Canada institutional consultant relations team. He previously held distribution leadership roles at AllianceBernstein.

Foley holds a bachelor of science degree, with honors, in economics and engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He has also served in the United States Army.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005147/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Us Institutional Services#Us Distribution#Guggenheim Investments#Alliancebernstein#The United States Army#Franklin Resources#Nyse#Franklintempleton Com#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
MarketsValueWalk

These Are The Ten Top Asset Management Firms

Asset management companies are firms that invest pooled funds on behalf of their clients. These firms invest the funds across a variety of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, real estate and more. Moreover, they offer investors more diversification and investing options. We also call such firms money managers or money management firms. There are different types of asset management companies on the basis of structure, such as hedge funds, Index funds, ETFs, private equity funds and more. Let’s take a look at the ten top asset management firms.
MarketsInvestmentNews

RIA makes lowball offer for former Schorsch BDC shares

MacKenzie Capital is offering investors of Business Development Corp. of America $2.50 per share compared to its recent value of $7.43. A registered investment adviser with a history of making lowball offers to investors in struggling alternative investments is on the prowl again, this time targeting the Business Development Corp. of America, which was sold in 2016 by the partnership led by Nicholas Schorsch to private equity investors.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Beazley names head of US cyber and tech

Specialist insurer Beazley has announced the appointment of Patricia Kocsondy as head of US cyber and tech. Prior to joining Beazley, Kocsondy (pictured above) served as senior vice president of errors and omissions and cyber underwriting for Chubb Limited’s North American financial lines, where she was responsible for strategic leadership and direction, portfolio management, product development and underwriting strategy. She has also held roles at Ace Limited, Chubb & Son, a division of Federal Insurance Company, and The Hartford.
BusinessCommercial Observer

CBRE Global Investors Promotes Kim Hourihan to Global CIO

CBRE Global Investors has promoted Kim Hourihan to global chief investment officer, the company announced Wednesday. Hourihan, who has worked as CIO for the Americas Direct Real Estate Strategies since July 2020, will succeed Jeremy Plummer when he retires at the end of the year after a nearly 40-year career. Hourihan was elevated after 14 years at CBRE Global Investors and a 25-year run in the commercial real estate industry.
Businessprweek.com

Instinctif names digital and creative heads

The former role goes to Rich Rust, who joins from logistics firm DP World, where he led the global digital and social media team and later established a marketing comms function for the digital logistics & technology business. Rust previously held in-house roles at Nissan in Europe and the Middle...
BusinessSt. Louis American

Manyara named head of PMO and cybersecurity services at Leigh Consulting

Leigh Consulting announced that Ralph B. Manyara has joined the technology and management consulting firm as the Head of PMO and Cybersecurity service offerings. He is a proven leader with strong digital strategy, information technology, security and operational experience, with a track record of aligning results to business goals, implementation of successful digital transformation efforts and building high performing teams. He currently also serves as an adjunct professor at St. Louis University and is passionate about IT research. He holds bachelor's degrees in biology and chemistry from Southwest Minnesota State University, an MBA from St. Louis University, and a doctorate from Logan University. He has also acquired the following certifications: PMP, Certified Change Management Practitioner, Professional Scrum Master, Lean Project Management, Six Sigma (Green Belt), and Executive Management, Strategic and Organizational Leadership.
Businessaithority.com

Giles Colwell Joins BlockFi As Head Of North America And LATAM Institutional Distribution

BlockFi has also made several senior hires to focus on continued global growth of the company. BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, named Giles Colwell as Head of North America and LATAM Institutional Distribution. BlockFi also announced additional executive appointments in North America, EMEA and APAC regions, maintaining a strong pace of global growth and senior hires. Samia Bayou joins as the Global Head of Private Clients, Rafael Weber serves as the Director of APAC Private Clients, and Paul Howard is an Institutional Sales Director for APAC.
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

Katrice A. Albert named UK Vice President for Institutional Diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A national leader with more than 25 years of experience at some of the country’s leading institutions has been selected as the University of Kentucky’s next vice president for institutional diversity, UK President Eli Capilouto announced Thursday. Katrice A. Albert, Ph.D., will begin her duties as vice...
Orlando, FLrismedia.com

Sandra Adomatis Named 2022 Appraisal Institute Vice President

Sandra K. Adomatis, SRA, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was elected 2022 vice president of the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers Thursday by its Board of Directors during the Board’s meeting in Orlando, Florida. Adomatis’ one-year term at the Appraisal Institute will begin Jan. 1, followed by one...
federalreserve.gov

Authentication and Access to Financial Institution Services and Systems

TO THE OFFICER IN CHARGE OF SUPERVISION AT EACH FEDERAL RESERVE BANK. The Federal Reserve Board, together with the other members1 of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) (collectively, the agencies) have issued the attached guidance titled “Authentication and Access to Financial Institution Services and Systems” (guidance), which supersedes the titled guidance, “Interagency Guidance on Authentication in an Internet Banking Environment” (SR 05-19); and similarly titled supplemental, “Interagency Supplement to Authentication in an Internet Banking Environment” (SR 11-9) issued by the FFIEC in 2005 and 2011, respectively.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Prudential commits $200 million to diversity in private equity

The company's investments will focus on women- and minority-owned PE firms. Prudential Financial has made a $200 million commitment through the Prudential DEI Portfolio to private equity investments constructed with a diversity, equity and inclusion lens. The investments will focus on limited partner stakes in firms with substantial ownership and/or...
Businessroi-nj.com

Prudential making $200M commitment to DEI through private equity investments

Prudential Financial announced Wednesday it is making a $200 million commitment to private equity investments constructed with a diversity, equity and inclusion lens. The investments, made through the Prudential DEI Portfolio, will focus on limited partner stakes with substantial ownership and/or management by women and minorities, particularly those raising capital for first or second funds.
CollegesHuntsville Item

Foreign Policy Research Institute names SHSU professor a Templeton Fellow

Carla D. Jones, associate professor of management in the College of Business Administration at Sam Houston State University, was named a 2021 Templeton Fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute in May. Her research, being conducted with two other professors through FPRI’s Africa Program, comes with a one-year, $10,000 grant to be split amongst the team.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Franklin Templeton Denies Bias in Firing After Birdwatcher Furor

A job discrimination lawsuit by a woman who became known as “Central Park Karen” after a video of her confronting and calling the police on a Black birdwatcher should be dismissed as devoid of facts and legal grounds,. Franklin Templeton. told a federal court in Manhattan. Amy Cooper sued the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
EconomyPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Chopper’: Meet Paul Teutul’s Son, Dan, Who Took Over Father’s Original Building Company

When “American Chopper” figurehead Paul Teutul Sr. became focused on bikes, his son took over Orange County Ironworks and turned it into “an empire.”. According to his website, Dan Teutul restructured Orange County Iron into Orange County Ironworks in 2004. The same year, Dan Teutul started a structural steel erection company called Gabriel Steel Erectors, Inc. Both companies complement the steel pieces’ design, fabrication, and erection.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy