Zivo Bioscience To Present At Two Upcoming August Conferences

GlobeNewswire
 8 days ago

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) , a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced that President and CEO Andrew Dahl is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:

Q3 Investor Summit: August 17 - 18, 2021

Mr. Dahl will deliver his corporate presentation on August 17 at 9:30 am ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: Q3 Investor Summit Investor Registration

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Investor Conference: August 17 - 19, 2021

Mr. Dahl will deliver his corporate presentation on August 19 at 9:30 am ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER

About Zivo Bioscience, Inc.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation. Visit zivobioscience.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Investor RelationsCORE IR516-222-2560Investor@zivobioscience.com

MediaCORE IRJules Abraham917-885-7378julesa@coreir.com

