Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Flatiron School Launches Tech Scholarship Alongside Consumer Rewards Platform EssentialWorkers.com

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global higher-education institution that trains students in 21st-century skills with courses in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, today announced the launch of a new scholarship listed on the consumer rewards platform EssentialWorkers.com .

The scholarship is designed to provide access to career-focused education and help essential workers who are interested in career advancement qualify for financial assistance. Scholarships, which top out at $1,500 per student, will be awarded to individuals who successfully complete the admissions process, are at least 18 years of age, and are essential workers according to the federal criteria for eligibility.

EssentialWorkers.com connects essential workers with well-known brands offering exclusive deals and promotions in a wide range of consumer product and service categories.

By upskilling to in-demand fields, essential workers, such as volunteer firefighters, can continue to donate their time to a worthy cause, while also launching a new career with significant career upside.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer scholarships to essential workers who have been so pivotal in helping us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic." said Adam Enbar, CEO and co-founder of Flatiron School. "Learning a new skill is a daunting challenge and we hope this scholarship acts as additional motivation to take that leap and bet on yourself because at the end of it, you'll have a rewarding career in tech."

"We welcome the provision of a Flatiron School scholarship for essential workers and we are thrilled to have it showcased on our site," adds Anthony Rushton, CEO of EssentialWorkers.com. "We have a lot of volunteer essential worker members who will benefit from the opportunity to further their skill sets under a scholarship."

The scholarship is available to all qualified essential workers and membership on EssentialWorkers.com is not a requirement for eligibility.

The scholarship is not currently available in New York, Georgia, and Washington D.C.

About Flatiron SchoolFlatiron School is an education innovator, teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

###

Media ContactFlatiron School Pierre Kacsinta press@flatironschool.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flatiron-school-launches-tech-scholarship-alongside-consumer-rewards-platform-essentialworkerscom-301352600.html

SOURCE Flatiron School

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Tech#Consumer Product#Essentialworkers Com#Flatiron School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Collegestexomashomepage.com

What the Tech: App for college scholarships

As a new group of high school seniors prepare for their last year of school, many are already thinking about next year. And so have their parents. When it comes to paying for college, most people will be looking for scholarship money. Jamey Tucker shows us an app that could be worth thousands of dollars: Scholly.
Visual ArtTimes Union

M+A Architects launches M+Ake it Possible Scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. M+A Architects Launches the “M+Ake it Possible” Scholarship in Partnership with the Columbus Urban League. In Celebration of Being Named Columbus’ Best Architecture Firm, Interior Design Firm and Graphic Design/Branding Agency, M+A Architects Pays it Forward to Make the Path of Architecture and Design More Accessible and Inclusive for All.
Charitiesgeneralaviationnews.com

New scholarship program launches

The I Hart Flying Foundation (IHFF), in collaboration with Phillips 66 Aviation, has launched a new scholarship opportunity for women in flight training. “Fueling Flight with Harts of Might” brings more than $30,000 worth of cash awards, pilot supplies, training packages, and for the first time ever, support to attend one of the largest events in business aviation in the world. It’s expected to support multiple scholarship recipients.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

M Science, The Leader In Research And Analytics, Launches Retail And Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform

M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and as the ecommerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve. Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers insights to more than a dozen industries including Animals & Pet Supplies, Apparel, Garden & Home, Sporting Goods and Toys & Games. The platform's focus on ecommerce insights makes it a valuable tool for traditional retailers and brands as well as DTC and online-only players.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Infosys Foundation USA Scales Online Learning Platform With Free Computer Science Modules For K-12 Educators

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Foundation USA, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to computer science (CS) and maker education across the U.S., announced today that it is adding four additional computer science modules for K-12 teachers to its digital learning platform, the Pathfinders Online Institute. Educators can now choose from over 30 unique courses and trainings geared to meet different skill-levels, grades and programming interests. The new offerings are meant to help ease teachers back into the classroom and STEM computer science learning loss after a year of remote and hybrid instruction. The new materials can be accessed for free at Infosys.org/pathfindersonline.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Monday.com launches workdocs, raising collaborative documents to a new level

Monday.com Ltd., a project management software startup, today announced the launch of monday workdocs, a new capability for its software suite that enables organizations to collaborate within documents. Monday.com provides what it calls a work operating system, or Work OS, which organizations can use to build their own setup to...
Cambridge, MATimes Union

MIT Sloan Course Introduces Algorithmic Business Thinking as a Tool Kit, Mindset, and Digital Language

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. MIT Sloan Executive Education is currently enrolling participants for ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation with Algorithmic Business Thinking.’ Taught by a team of world-renowned MIT Faculty, this course is designed to provide executives with a deeper understanding of advanced technologies, the patterns they share, and the critical human capabilities required to integrate them into a company.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Affinity's Relationship Intelligence Platform Recognized on 2021's Inc. 5000 List

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Affinity (http://www.affinity.co), the leading relationship intelligence CRM platform, announced that it is featured on the Inc. 5000 2021 list. This recognition acknowledges Affinity as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and as a standard-bearer for innovative technology solutions. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
ComputersTimes Union

Intelligent.com Names 10 Best UX Design Bootcamps of 2021

The top education guide highlights flexible options for learning a new skill or advancing your career. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best UX design bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
TechnologyTheSpoon

Slice Launches Tiered Packaging for Its Pizza-Centric Tech Platform

Slice, a company fast becoming a go-to piece of restaurant tech for indie pizzerias, announced a new tiered packaging feature for its software offering. With it, pizzerias can choose which level of service they need from the software stack based on their individual business. The founders of Slice created the...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Sonalika launches an Edu-tech Platform 'Sonalika e-Gurukul'

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): After clocking an unprecedented Q1 performance in FY'22, Sonalika Tractors has further capitalised on its strong momentum built to register yet another robust performance. India's fastest growing brand and the No. 1 exports brand from the country, Sonalika has registered 10,756 overall tractor sales...
HobbiesPosted by
TheStreet

Zooshi Is Launching An All-In-One Platform For Gaming, Rare NFTs, And Exciting Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of cryptocurrency is gaining unexampled hype, especially during and after the corona pandemic period and the last year was full of exciting occurrences in the crypto market which fueled its upsurge among common people even more. Where the crypto space is becoming a hub for new projects, services, and tools, users are still unable to find a platform that integrates all the cool features and serves them as a dish directly on their plates. This is exactly where Zooshi comes into the picture. The newly announced project welcomes all crypto enthusiasts to visit its carefully designed zoo and find an all-in-one stop for all their crypto financing-related needs.
Businessaithority.com

CivicScience, Media And Tech Titans Join Forces To Launch New Digital Ad Platform

New Company to Deliver Cookie-less, Privacy-First Solutions to Support the Open Web. Market intelligence company CivicScience, along with key strategic partners, announced the launch of a new media and advertising company, aimed at revolutionizing digital marketing in a privacy-centric future. The startup will be seeded with an initial investment of $15 million and run by accomplished industry leaders. The new venture is supported by strategic investors including Thomas Tull, founder of Legendary Entertainment, Jeff Wilke, former CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, and The NPD Group.
InternetStamford Advocate

Shoppable® Expands Direct-to-Consumer Lite Platform with New Ad Experience Solution

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Shoppable® Expands Direct-to-Consumer Lite Platform with New Ad Experience Solution. The Shoppable® Ad Experience™ was created out of demand from CPGs and manufacturers to offer a similar solution, but for paid advertising campaigns. This comprehensive commerce solution allows advertisers to fully track and capture...
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

EQIFI Launches DeFi Platform

a decentralized protocol for pooled lending, borrowing, and investing Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and select fiat currencies, has launched its DeFi platform, which includes fixed- and variable-rate lending products, as well as the advanced yield aggregator and interest rate swaps. “We are incredibly excited to bring our new range of...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

accessiBe Releases New Accessibility Testing and Remediation Platform, Alongside a Learning Hub For Developers, Designers, and Product Managers

As part of accessiBe’s efforts to make web accessibility accessible for all, accessCampus, an accessibility learning hub, will be offered at no cost to solo developers; at the same time, accessFlow will provide developers with the tools needed to achieve and maintain web accessibility. accessiBe, the market leader in web...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Seek Raises $4M for its Consumer Leisure Social Recommendation Platform

Half of Americans rely on friends and family for restaurant recommendations but your inner circle may not have the same tastes as you. Some turn to social media to discover what influencers are recommending. Others are reliant on static review sites like Yelp. But lost in these exchanges is a centralized, trusted destination to organize and access consistent recommendations that are relevant to the specific user. Seek seeks to change this with its social recommendation platform that connects consumers with like-minded curators that provide recommendations across six different segments – restaurants, cafes and sweets, nightlife, attractions, events, and activities. Users can discover, save, and share consumer leisure recommendations from curators that share similar tastes rather than relying on anonymous reviews. The newly-launched platform, currently focused on NYC, is designed for curators to build audiences and interact with their followers, offering monetization options that preserve authenticity but also allow the curators to earn a living.
Economymartechseries.com

Blogging Start-Up Hashnode Raises $6.7 Million in Series A Funding to Power the Creator Economy for Software Developers and Global Tech Community

First-ever blogging platform created for software developers to fuel knowledge-sharing – without compromising on brand SEO. Hashnode has grown from 100,000 monthly active users to 1 million in a year, hosting 60,000 active blogs. Investors include: Salesforce Ventures; Sierra Ventures; Sequoia Capital India’s Surge; Accel Partners; Naval Ravikant, co-founder of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy