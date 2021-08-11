Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

City Of Lancaster CA Orders Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging System For Public Use

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Lancaster in California has ordered an EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems for public use. The system was funded in part by grants from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and was purchased off Californica Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.

Lancaster's EV ARC™ unit is equipped with a ChargePoint™ Dual Port charger and will be deployed at the Lancaster Baptist Church for public use. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available."Change comes slowly, but it will follow where we lead! The City Council and I are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with AVAQMD to purchase a BEAM EV ARC charger for our City," said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. "Making the switch to electric vehicles and chargers is a great step towards our goal to create a more sustainable future for our City.""Partnerships, such as this, are the best way for us to start implementing the changes we need for our green future," said AVAQMD Chairman Marvin Crist. "We need to make consistent changes now in order to better serve our community and families in the future."The grant funding was awarded to the City of Lancaster from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District. Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets."We have seen an increase in orders of Beam's EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems through the California Contract in 2021 as local and state government organizations start to act on the required EV charging infrastructure build out," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "All 50 states can use the California contract to buy Beam's rapidly deployed solar-powered EV charging systems at the same volume price we offer to the State of California. This order from Lancaster demonstrates the increased requirement for public charging as well as for government fleets."There are over 19,000 municipalities in the United States. Beam Global continues to expand its municipal customer base as cities transition from gasoline and diesel vehicles to reduce costs and carbon footprint and to comply with the increasing number of mandates which are in place across the US to reduce transportation pollution. About Beam Global Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter Forward-Looking Statements This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Media Contact Next PR+1 813-526-1195Press@BeamForAll.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Lancaster, CA
Cars
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Government
Lancaster, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Use#City Of Lancaster#Energy Security#Beemw#Avaqmd#Californica Contract#The Emergency Power Panel#The City Council#The California Contract#Beam#Beam Global Beam Global#Cleantech#Arc Technology#Nasdaq#Envision Solar#Evsiw#Beamforall Com#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Politicschelsearecord.com

Ride-For-Hire Working Group Releases Recommendations for Electric Vehicle Adoption

State agencies and utilities have a guide to encourage electric vehicle adoption in the ride-hailing, taxi and livery industries, thanks to a set of recommendations developed by the Massachusetts Ride for Hire Electrification Working Group. The group, composed of representatives from Greater Boston’s ride-hailing, taxi, and livery industries, utilities, municipalities,...
CarsCleanTechnica

J.D. Power Public EV Charging Experience Report: Good, Could Be Better

J.D. Power loves to study things and give out awards. That’s what it does. Sensing a new opportunity to expand its brand, the company has teamed up with PlugShare to find out just how satisfied electric car owners are with their charging experience while away from home. The result shows that drivers are happiest with the Tesla Supercharger network, but even there, there is room for improvement.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Blackouts and rising electric bills are driving US household solar and storage

Four in five US homeowners with solar and storage feel prepared to weather a power outage. Average construction costs for US wind farms dropped by 27% from 2013 to 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

LG Energy Solution And Vistra Corp. Celebrate The Installation Of The World's Largest Battery Energy Storage System At Moss Landing Media Day Event

400MW/1,600MWh supplied by LG Energy Solution to Vistra's Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, recognized at facility's Media Day event. Simplified TR1300 installation saved construction time and costs while maximizing safety and energy density. SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced...
PoliticsTimes Union

J.D. Power EV Public Charging Study: High Satisfaction When It's Free

President Biden wants 500,000 chargers installed across the United States to build the EV infrastructure – and that would be great with today’s EV owners, according to an inaugural look at how satisfied American motorists are with public charging. J.D. Power’s U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study (EVX) finds...
Energy IndustryBradford Era

RTS for Aug 18

GEOTHERMAL REPORT: The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) published its 2021 U.S. Geothermal Power Production and District Heating Market Report, which highlights areas where the geothermal power sector is primed for technological innovation. The report identifies significant opportunities for expanding power production through cutting-edge enhanced geothermal systems technology development; new power plant operational paradigms such as hybridization and thermal energy storage; and harnessing vast co-production potential from existing oil and gas infrastructure.
CarsGrist

The EV bandwagon is growing

It’s Wednesday, August 18, and a surprising coalition is coming together to build a nationwide network of EV chargers. Last week, an unusual assortment of environmental groups and organizations representing organized labor, utilities, and automakers unveiled the National EV Charging Initiative, a partnership whose goal is to rapidly build electric vehicle charging stations across the country.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Solar could make up 40% of US power by 2035 – Biden administration

If Congress provides tax credits for the solar industry, it could grow rapidly by 2035. First Solar breaks ground on a $680 million, 3.3 GW solar factory in Ohio. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
California Statenaturalgasworld.com

California RNG supplier announces more contracts

California low carbon fuel supplier Clean Energy Fuels announced another round of contracts August 17 totalling 26mn gallons of renewable natural gas (RNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). More than 74% of the total was RNG, it said. “Fleets that are looking to lower their emissions are switching to RNG...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Top 3 EVs that Qualify for the Full $12,500 Tax Credit

News broke earlier this year that the Senate will advance tax credit up to $12,500 for EVs, but there are some stipulations. The electric vehicle market is heating up, and the government is willing to credit those who buy EVs a substantial percentage of the cars’ MSRP. Buying a Tesla...
Carsinsideevs.com

UK Government Wants EV Charge Points To Become A 'British Emblem'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has expressed his desire to make a British electric car charge point that becomes as “iconic and recognisable as the British phone box”. Speaking this week, Shapps said the new charge point would be unveiled at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November. The Department...
Carspv-magazine.com

Portable charging trailer for commercial EV fleets

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, has announced the release of Xos Hub, a mobile charging station for EV fleets. The tow-behind unit can be deployed in the fleet yard without having to wait for a traditional infrastructure installation, said Xos. The mobile unit can simultaneously charge...
Carsrubbernews.com

EV revolution coming fast, but charging, range remain hurdles

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.—The EV revolution is closer than it appears, with auto makers rapidly developing a slew of new vehicles that will wow consumers. But anxiety around charging and range is likely to hold buyers back until private and public stakeholders ramp up infrastructure, according to panelists at an automotive forum Thursday.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Audi expands EV charge card service to cover 17,500 charging points

Audi has widened its one-card electric vehicle charging service to cover almost 75% of the UK's public charging network, covering over 17,500 charging points. The service, which allows customers to charge at several branded charging points for a fixed, monthly cost, previously applied to selected AC, DC and Ionity charging points, but it has now been expanded to include BP Pulse, Pod Point, Source London and 19 other UK operators.
Politicsadvantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois approved for EV charging tariff

Recent announcements have many Americans thinking about a future with electric vehicles. President Biden recently announced a move to replace the government fleet with EVs and incentives to move the private sector in that direction as well. A spokesman from Ameren Illinois says an electric vehicle charging tariff was recently approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
TechnologyNew Haven Register

Noodoe EV OS Powers EVCS/Fitness International Partnership - Noodoe EV OS Powers Charging Service at Fitness Centers

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has deployed the advanced cloud-based operating system Noodoe EV OS to the expanding installations of charging stations by EVCS at club locations owned and operated by Fitness International LLC under the brands LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, and City Sports Club. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. EVCS owns and operates the largest network of charging stations in Los Angeles.
Carstheiet.org

Cart before the horse? (EV charging)

Am looking at replacing our 1999 diesel engined car ideally with an EV. Would obviously want to charge with a 7 kW unit so the question is would our existing Grey Series 7 II b cutout with an 80A fuse fitted be capable of 7 kW or only 3.6 kW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy