4 things to know about new Jets OL David Moore
The Jets added a versatile piece to their offensive line Monday, claiming David Moore off waivers from the Panthers. New York’s offensive line has taken a hit in recent days with Cameron Clark suffering a scary spinal contusion, Alex Lewis leaving the team, and Alijah Vera-Tucker sustaining a pectoral strain. Moore gives the Jets an interior lineman who could fill in for those three players and even make the 53-man roster.jetswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0