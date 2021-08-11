Cancel
NFL

4 things to know about new Jets OL David Moore

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets added a versatile piece to their offensive line Monday, claiming David Moore off waivers from the Panthers. New York’s offensive line has taken a hit in recent days with Cameron Clark suffering a scary spinal contusion, Alex Lewis leaving the team, and Alijah Vera-Tucker sustaining a pectoral strain. Moore gives the Jets an interior lineman who could fill in for those three players and even make the 53-man roster.

