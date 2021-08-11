Cancel
Perch Announces A New Office In Boston After 7x Headcount Growth In 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch , a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates top Amazon third-party and other D2C brands at scale, and one of the Boston Business Journal's " Best Places to Work " in 2021, today announced the lease of a new 19,500 square-foot office in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.

The company is tentatively planning to move into the space in the early fall, but is staying close to public health trends to prioritize employee safety. The new office will take up the entire 8th floor of the 222 Berkeley Street Building. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern, the building features a distinctive five floor winter garden lounge and event space with natural skylights and views across the Charles River.

"This new office is an exciting milestone," said Chris Bell, CEO of Perch. "We had 4 employees when we locked down at the beginning of the pandemic, so we've built a team of over 170 remotely. Now we'll have a space, a beautiful one at that, in the heart of Boston where we can plant a flag and build the next generation consumer goods company together."

After its $775M Series A funding led by SoftBank, Perch became the fastest profitable unicorn ever, has acquired several of the largest global sellers on Amazon, and is growing in every dimension:

  • Headcount Growth: Perch has hired nearly 150 employees this year alone, and it plans to reach a headcount of 250-350 by the end of the year. Currently it has over 50 open roles in Accounting and Finance, Acquisitions, Brand Management and Growth, Customer Strategy, HR and Talent, Integrations and Business Operations, Operations and Supply Chain, and Technology and Engineering. Visit Perch's website to see all of the open roles.
  • European Expansion: Former Amazon marketplace leader and FBA seller, Rahul Shewakramani, is leading Perch's expansion into the EU and UK as Head of M&A in Europe. Perch is also hiring for multiple roles in London.
  • Prioritization of Human Resources and Employee Experience: In recent months, Perch has built a team of recruiters, administrators, and employee experience experts to ensure that employees continue to feel supported and empowered during this phase of rocketship growth. Lucinda will design employee communications, engagement, training, and development programs, and a diversity and inclusion strategy via employee-led resource groups, such as Women at Perch, that foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"I joined Perch because I saw how it prioritizes listening to employees and building a culture of continuous learning — whether that be through bi-weekly business reviews that give everyone full visibility into the latest organizational developments, or monthly employee experience surveys that are regularly reviewed and acted upon," said Lucinda Bowen, Head of Employee Experience at Perch. "We are in a season of robust people growth here at Perch, but we're taking a very structured and data-driven approach to make the employee experience just as engaging at 300+ people as it was at 40."

If you're interested in joining Perch, visit the website to see all of the open roles .

About PerchPerch is a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates Amazon third-party and other D2C brands at scale. Perch seeks high-quality products and brands that have a steady history of strong customer reviews, are consistently one of the top three products within their category, and have the potential for expansion. Perch quickly evaluates opportunities, guaranteeing entrepreneurs a 48-hour response on their businesses' fit with its model and valuation range, providing a fast and risk-free way to understand their company's potential. For more information, please visit: www.PerchHQ.com

Media Contact: Sydney Stressman, 609-238-6663, sstressman@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perch-announces-a-new-office-in-boston-after-7x-headcount-growth-in-2021-301352894.html

SOURCE Perch

