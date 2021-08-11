Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

IN8bio Completes Dosing Of First Cohort In Phase 1 Clinical Trial With Allogeneic Gamma Delta T-Cell Therapy In Leukemia Patients Undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

The first cohort has completed dosing with IN8bio's donor derived allogeneic gamma delta T-cell product candidate, INB-100, with no severe adverse infusion reactions or dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed to date

The first two patients continue to be in complete remission more than one year following INB-100 dosing

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced completion of dosing of the first patient cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100, a donor-derived gamma-delta T cell therapeutic in development for patients with leukemia undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplant (HSCT). The three patients comprising the first cohort did not experience any severe adverse infusion reactions or dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) to date. The first two patients are at 14.5 months and 12.2 months, respectively, post-HSCT as of June 30, 2021, and continue to be in complete remission.

"For patients with high-risk leukemia, the availability of HSCT is a path toward a potential cure, but rates of leukemic relapse remain high," said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio. "Research by our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Lamb, and others has shown that that high numbers of circulating gamma-delta T cells have been correlated with improved survival outcomes in these patients. Our goal with INB-100 is to generate an anti-leukemic effect by supplementing patients' immune systems with allogeneic gamma-delta T cells to reduce relapse and improve overall survival in patients who have undergone an allogeneic HSCT. Although early, we are encouraged by data obtained to date indicating the potential for well-tolerated allogeneic gamma delta T-cell therapies. We look forward to announcing additional data on this program in 2022."

The Phase 1 clinical trial ( NCT03533816) is an investigator-sponsored dose escalation trial of INB-100 in patients with leukemias undergoing haploidentical HSCT being conducted at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KU Cancer Center). Following HSCT, each patient receives a single infusion of IN8bio's donor-derived ex-vivo, expanded, activated gamma delta T-cells. The primary endpoints of this trial are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include rates of GvHD, relapse rate and overall survival. The trial consists of three dose escalation cohorts with topline data expected in 2023.

About IN8bioIN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio's DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements herein concerning the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company's current expectations regarding the advancement of its product candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials and the prospects for such candidates and underlying technology, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company's reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Company Contact:IN8bio, Inc.Kate Rochlin, Ph.D.+1 646.600.6GDT (6438) info@IN8bio.com

Investors:Solebury TroutNicholas Colangelo + 1 646.378.2929 ncolangelo@troutgroup.com

Media:Burns McClellan, Inc.Robert Flamm, Ph.D. / Harrison Wong+1 212.213.0006 - ext. 364 / 316 rflamm@burnsmc.com / hwong@burnsmc.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Clinical Research#Inab#Ku Cancer Center#Gvhd#In8bioin8bio#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants accelerated approval to GSK’s Jemperli for dMMR tumours

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a second indication for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) to treat adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumours. Jemperli is a programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody discovered by AnaptysBio and licensed to TESARO, which is now part...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Junshi And Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results Of CHOICE-01, A Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab In Combination With Chemotherapy As First-Line Treatment For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

- Toripalimab plus chemotherapy met primary endpoint with significant improvement in PFS compared to chemotherapy alone - - Data support the use of toripalimab with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for patients with NSCLC - - Study to be presented September 13 at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer -
ScienceMedicalXpress

New approach identifies T cells in COVID-19 patients

T cells play an important role in the human immune system. The blood cells classified as lymphocytes are formed in the bone marrow. From there they travel through blood vessels to the thymus gland in the breastbone. They then form receptors on their cellular surface to identify and fight foreign matter. The T cells also stimulate the formation of B cells, which produce antibodies to attack viruses. Virus-specific immune responses by T cells can be detected in the blood months or even years after an infection.
CancerEurekAlert

Adoptive transfer of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes may be less effective in patients with pretreated metastatic melanoma

Bottom Line: Patients with metastatic melanoma that had relapsed on anti-PD-1 therapies or BRAF/MEK inhibitors did not respond as well to an investigational therapy that involves the adoptive cell transfer of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (ACT-TIL) as patients naïve to these treatments. Journal in Which the Study was Published: Clinical Cancer Research,...
WorldGenomeWeb

Amoy Diagnostics, Amgen Partner on Lung Cancer CDx Development for Lumakras in Japan

NEW YORK – Amoy Diagnostics and Amgen on Thursday said that they have entered a strategic partnership to develop a companion diagnostic for the Japanese market to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients for Amgen's KRAS G12C inhibitor, sotorasib (Lumakras). Specifically, Xiamen, China-based AmoyDx will develop its PCR-based test to...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Amivantamab Induces Responses in Patients With METex14-Positive NSCLC

Treatment with amivantamab-vmjw in the phase 1 CHRYSALIS study has released anti-tumor activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring MET exon 14 skipping mutations treated with the agent. Treatment with amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) in the phase 1 CHRYSALIS study has released anti-tumor activity in patients with non-small cell lung...
CancerNature.com

ASTCT, CIBMTR, and EBMT clinical practice recommendations for transplant and cellular therapies in mantle cell lymphoma

Autologous (auto-) or allogeneic (allo-) hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) are accepted treatment modalities for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Recently, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy received approval for MCL; however, its exact place and sequence in relation to HCT is unclear. The ASTCT, CIBMTR, and the EBMT, jointly convened an expert panel to formulate consensus recommendations for role, timing, and sequencing of auto-, allo-HCT, and CAR T-cell therapy for patients with newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory (R/R) MCL. The RAND-modified Delphi method was used to generate consensus statements. Seventeen consensus statements were generated; in the first-line setting auto-HCT consolidation represents standard-of-care in eligible patients, whereas there is no clear role of allo-HCT or CAR T-cell therapy, outside of a clinical trial. In the R/R setting, the preferential option is CAR T-cell therapy especially in MCL failing or intolerant to at least one Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, while allo-HCT is recommended if CAR T-cell therapy has failed or is not feasible. In the absence of contemporary evidence-based data, the panel found RAND-modified Delphi methodology effective in providing a formal framework for developing consensus recommendations for the timing and sequence of cellular therapies for MCL.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Expands GSK Checkpoint Inhibitor’s Reach

In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GlaxoSmithKline’s PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Jemperli (dostarlimab) for adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. Today, the U.K.-based company announced that the agency had approved the drug for a wider group of indications for adults with dMMR recurrent...
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape & Geographical Analysis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Outlook. Regenerative medicine has made extensive advancements over the years to cure the populace of certain disorders or diseases. Stem cell therapy is a category of regenerative medicine that has gained considerable traction over the years as an efficient treatment option for a plethora of disorders including rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market will bank on the efficacy of bringing rheumatoid arthritis in control across the forecast period of 2020-2030.
Los Angeles, CAScience Daily

Inhibitor drug entinostat ‘primes’ the body to better respond to anti-cancer treatment with immunotherapy

Combining a histone deacetylase inhibitor drug with immunotherapy agents is safe, and may benefit some patients with advanced cancers that have not responded to traditional therapy, according to results of a phase 1 clinical trial led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and several other centers including University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, Yale Cancer Center and City of Hope in Los Angeles, which participated in study enrollment, and the University of Southern California and University College Cork in Ireland, which collaborated on analysis of the data.
ScienceScience Now

Treatment with ROS detoxifying gold quantum clusters alleviates the functional decline in a mouse model of Friedreich ataxia

Friedreich ataxia (FRDA) is caused by the reduced expression of the mitochondrial protein frataxin (FXN) due to an intronic GAA trinucleotide repeat expansion in the FXN gene. Although FRDA has no cure and few treatment options, there is research dedicated to finding an agent that can curb disease progression and address symptoms as neurobehavioral deficits, muscle endurance, and heart contractile dysfunctions. Because oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunctions are implicated in FRDA, we demonstrated the systemic delivery of catalysts activity of gold cluster superstructures (Au8-pXs) to improve cell response to mitochondrial reactive oxygen species and thereby alleviate FRDA-related pathology in mesenchymal stem cells from patients with FRDA. We also found that systemic injection of Au8-pXs ameliorated motor function and cardiac contractility of YG8sR mouse model that recapitulates the FRDA phenotype. These effects were associated to long-term improvement of mitochondrial functions and antioxidant cell responses. We related these events to an increased expression of frataxin, which was sustained by reduced autophagy. Overall, these results encourage further optimization of Au8-pXs in experimental clinical strategies for the treatment of FRDA.
ScienceUroToday

Personalized Hormone Therapy with Post-Operative Radiation Therapy and Validation of the Decipher Genomic Classifier in SAKK 09/10 Trial - Dan Spratt and Alan Dal Pra

In this UroToday presentation Daniel Spratt, MD, and Alan Dal Pra, MD, share results from recent clinical trials that highlight the timing and patient selection for the personalization of hormone therapy with postoperative radiation therapy and the clinical implications for Decipher. Biographies:. Daniel Spratt, MD, Vincent K. Smith Chair in...
HealthMedscape News

Dostarlimab Indication Broadened to All dMMR Solid Tumors

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has broadened the indication for dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli), a PD-1 blocking antibody, to include all recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors that have progressed during or after treatment in cases in which there are no satisfactory alternative options, according to new labeling.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How stem cells alleviate COPD inflammation in humans

A new phase I clinical study shows, for the first time, how treatment with a type of stem cell called mesenchymal stromal cells is able to regulate important factors driving inflammation in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a period for time. The study, whose results were released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine, provides insights that may aid in developing a new cellular therapy for treating COPD which is among the top five causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide—and other chronic airway diseases.
Cancerhealio.com

Early-onset colorectal cancer may not be biologically different from average-onset disease

Early-onset colorectal cancer did not appear genomically distinct from average-onset disease, according to results of a retrospective, single-institution analysis published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The findings indicate more aggressive treatment for early-onset colorectal cancer is neither necessary nor effective, researchers noted. “This suggests that, biologically, the tumors...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Shorla Pharma Announces Partnership With EVERSANA To Support The Launch And Commercialization Of T-cell Leukemia Treatment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorla Pharma ('Shorla'), a specialty pharmaceutical company and EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership to support the launch and commercialization of Shorla's oncology portfolio. The new partnership will initially focus on SH-111, an oncology drug designed to treat T-cell leukemia, currently pending U.S. FDA approval.
Healthonclive.com

FDA Grants CAR T-cell Therapy ALLO-715 Orphan Drug Status for Multiple Myeloma

The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to the allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy ALLO-715 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to the allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy ALLO-715 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, according to an announcement from Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., the drug developer.1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy