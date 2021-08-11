Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Medallia Sense360 Releases New Analysis Of How The Pandemic Shaped The Future Of The Retail Industry

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) - Get Report, the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the release of - The Future of Retail Consumer Behavior - a free report examining the changes in retail consumer behaviour over the last year.

"Retail consumer behavior changed drastically over the course of the past year, but as consumers and businesses begin to define a new normal, we wanted to understand what behavior changes will be permanent and what trends may already be fading," says Andrew Custage, Head of Analytics for Sense360 By Medallia.

To track and understand consumer behaviour, Sense360 By Medallia combined data from three sources: foot traffic data from smartphone geolocation of more than 2 million opted-in consumers, spend data from more than 6 million consumers, and psychographic survey data. Combining multiple datasets yields a more holistic view of the customer journey, and a more accurate way to answer strategic insights questions for retailers.

Drawing on this industry leading pool of data, the The Future of Retail Consumer Behavior report examines:

  1. Consumer spending trends and surveys from 15 months of daily research
  2. How consumer behavior has changed - and which habits are here to stay
  3. How different retail sectors have been affected, and specific strategies for retaining customer loyalty in the grocery, sporting goods, and beauty sectors.

Highlights include:

  • Overall: Despite recent concerns over the delta variant, overall fear levels toward COVID-19 have subsided compared to a year ago. However, surveys show that there will likely always be a group of people whose fears are here to stay. Consequently, their behaviors and shopper journey have shifted - in some cases, likely permanently. The shift to online shopping continues, despite the pandemic having slowed down.
  • Grocery: One of the biggest pandemic-induced habits is the channel shift to grocery delivery and curbside pickup. Although it's now safe to shop in-store, consumers have embraced off-premise behavior and many of them won't go back.
  • Sporting Goods: This retail category shows not all pandemic habits are here to stay. An uptick in demand for sporting goods during early lockdown periods is tapering off as consumers look to move beyond at-home exercise. The current market is seeing a split with Mass retailers plus Amazon competing on price, and specialty retailers competing on product selection and quality. Specialty retailers will need to find more ways to reach and retain the customer to compete with Amazon's growth.
  • Beauty: The beauty retail space has become an even more competitive, zero-sum game. The pandemic tightened the purse strings of consumers, and although their spending on beauty is recovering compared to last year, they aren't planning to increase purchases much more. They also plan to try different products and different brands while simultaneously shifting their spend to Mass and Department stores. Beauty specialty retailers and DTC brands are in an increasingly difficult battle for consumer loyalty.

"Perhaps the clearest insight from the report is that while consumer behavior was initially forced to change by the pandemic, certain habits continue to stick even as restrictions loosen - creating a sustained adoption of digital platforms," continued Custage. " In order to understand the volatile world we now live in, it's critical for retailers to use holistic research to understand their customers and the competitive landscape."

To download the full report, visit https://info.sense360.com/insights-report-the-future-of-retail-consumer-behavior.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (MDLA) - Get Report is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005008/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behaviour#Retail Industry#Mdla#Mass And Department#Dtc#Custage#Linkedin#Twitter#Instagram#Saas#Digital#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Technologycyberscoop.com

How trust, connection and understanding can shape the future of cyber

Tim Li is a principal at Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory and Deloitte & Touche LLP and leads Deloitte’s Strategic Growth Cyber portfolio for federal, state and local governments and higher education institutions. Cybersecurity incidents continue to make headlines, challenging public agencies in the US to modernize cybersecurity defenses to...
RetailTravelDailyNews.com

Will the Duty-Free retailing industry beat the COVID-19 crisis and evolve in future?

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the duty-free retailing sector. It has threatened the financial sustainability of airport operators and airport retailers. However, on-arrival duty free can bring in the much-needed financial oxygen to the airport retailers and be a vital step toward recovering post the pandemic. As per a report by Research Dive, the global duty-free retailing market is predicted to obverse significant growth and garner $139.4 billion by 2026 owing to the increasing tourism across the world, especially after the pandemic relaxes. Currently, duty-free businesses are altering their strategies to grab the attention of potential customers and drive in revenues even after the pandemic settles.
rejournals.com

How retail has proven to be resilient, reinventing and revitalizing in the pandemic

The only constant in life is change, and no truer words better define the constant evolution of retail. Prior to the pandemic the buzz word was “internet resistant” as many retailers were reinventing themselves by finding the ideal balance between strong online and physical presence. By doing this, they were able to successfully reduce their store size while still expanding their brick and mortar locations, giving them the ability to be nimbler and ultimately, prosper.
Laredo Morning Times

Amazon's department store plans send jitters through retail industry

News of Amazon.com's department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon will open several physical locations that will compete with department stores, the Wall...
atlantanews.net

Hemofilter Market Industry Analysis, Applications, Size, Share, Growth and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities Forecast 2021-2027

"The Hemofilter Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" When it comes to surviving in a highly competitive market, then proper marketing plan is an essential thing...
RetailMySanAntonio

Target beats on sales, but growth slowdown raises questions

Target Corp.'s sales growth slowed in the second quarter, hinting that the heightened consumer demand ushered in by the pandemic may be waning. Same-store sales, a key measure of retail performance, rose 8.9%, narrowly beating a consensus estimate of 8.2% compiled by Bloomberg. Still, that was less than half the gain from a year ago. Meanwhile, profit margins tightened and e-commerce revenue rose by 10% after nearly tripling a year ago.
RetailPosted by
Axios

Retail's mixed bag

Retail sales fell by a lot more than experts expected in July. However, the shopping trends underlying the data don’t paint a picture of nervous consumers pulling back amid renewed COVID concerns. Why it matters: The recent spike in COVID cases amid the spread of the Delta variant has taken...
Chicago, ILmeatpoultry.com

Venture capital fund explores how pandemics shape food innovations

CHICAGO — A century ago, the Spanish Flu brought about advancements in the automation of telephone operations. The SARS outbreak in 2002 catalyzed online ordering with the rise of Alibaba in China. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is poised to have a lasting impact on the way food is produced, purchased and consumed, according to a new report from S2G Ventures.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
NJ.com

Walmart mask policy change 2021: Are face masks required to shop in stores?

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
RetailBenzinga

Is Walmart Going To Move Even Higher?

After consolidating over the past week, there's a good chance that shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are setting up to resume their uptrend. Resistance has become support and that’s typically bullish for a stock. It happens because of seller's remorse. Before today's open, Walmart reported second-quarter sales growth of 2.4%...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

TeleTrade: Stocks Lack Coordination After Q2 Reports of Walmart, The Home Depot

As markets are mostly steady on Wednesday, anticipating the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, which probably would not contain any defining signs for policy changes but may cause some usual after-volatility, a week of corporate reports from major retailers have already made some preliminary discrepancy into the overall sentiment. The Home...
RetailUSA Today

Target sees strong sales and more shoppers in stores as online growth slows

NEW YORK — Target's streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth. The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31. That was on top of a 10.9% growth in the same 2020 span.

Comments / 0

Community Policy