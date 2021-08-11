Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Singing Machine Announces Minority Investment By Stingray Group

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products - today announced that Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company has participated in the Company's recent private placement offering to obtain a minority stake in Singing Machine and will be accepting a seat on the company's newly reconstituted board of directors.

With over 400 million subscribers in 160 countries, Stingray is one of the most recognized worldwide providers in SVOD (subscription video on demand) solutions for karaoke, classical music, concerts, curated music, and educational piano sheet music. Stingray has been a long-time premium partner of Singing Machine and currently delivers the most extensive library of expertly produced and licensed karaoke content. Stingray produces new karaoke titles in the style of today's top-charting artists to ensure that Singing Machine customers will enjoy the most popular content without delay.

"Stingray and Singing Machine have been long-time friends and partners with a shared passion for connecting people through music," said Eric Boyko , President, Co-founder and CEO of Stingray. "We are thrilled to invest in Singing Machine and secure access to its important karaoke distribution channel, leverage its products and consequently increase Stingray Karaoke downloads and revenues. This transaction demonstrates our intent and ability to act as an industry leader."

Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine, commented, "We welcome Stingray to our Board and are excited to take our long-time partnership to the next level to develop the future vision of karaoke hardware and music content integration. We all share the same excitement and passion to innovate and deliver a new, highly engaging karaoke experience to our customers around the world."

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine ® is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 24,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

About StingrayMontreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com Investor Relations Contact:Brendan Hopkins(407) 645-5295 investors@singingmachine.com www.singingmachine.com www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward - looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward - looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 . You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward - looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward - looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Home Entertainment#Private Placement#The Company Rrb#North American#Stingray Group Inc#Company#Svod#Stingray Karaoke#Board#Stingraymontreal#K Uhd#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Markel Announces Investment In Buckner

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation ("Markel") (MKL) - Get Report and CBP, Inc. ("Buckner") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Markel to acquire a majority interest in Buckner. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Additional terms were not disclosed.
Businessmercercountyoutlook.net

Machine‐Pro Products Introduces Line of Trusted Companies and Announces Name Change

(August 18, 2021) Machine‐Pro Products, an industry leader in supplying wire management and mounting hardware since 2003, has announced that the company will begin operating under a new name and will now be known as “Control Panel Supply.” This new name and rebranding strategy positively reflects the evolution of the company and the customers in which they supply products to.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Singing Machine Announces Complete Stock Repurchase Of Former Majority Shareholder

Transaction Positions the Company to Move Forward with Strategic Ref ocus on New Products, Transformative Technology Applications and Recurring Revenue Model. Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products - today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of 19,623,155 shares of common stock previously held by its former majority shareholder.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Maven Machines Announces New CPO

PITTSBURGH –– August 17, 2021 — Maven Machines, a premier fleet management and telematics software company in the commercial trucking and transportation industry, today announces the appointment of Bob Cunningham as chief product officer. With experience in product leadership, technical software development, SaaS, and engineering, Cunningham will strengthen Maven’s position within the fleet management technology industry.
Businessaithority.com

VTrips Announces Significant Minority Equity Investment From Hudson Hill Capital To Accelerate M&A

VTrips, a Florida based technology-enabled vacation rental manager throughout North America, announced that it received a significant minority equity investment from Hudson Hill Capital (“HHC”), with all capital being funded to the balance sheet. VTrips will leverage the investment to accelerate the company’s acquisition strategy and to further strengthen its technology offering. VTrips expects to deploy over $250 million in the near-term to acquire attractive vacation rental management companies.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Pioneer Announces Investments in Two Companies

PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. Pioneer Announces Investments in Two Portfolio Companies. Vancouver, British Columbia: Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to make an additional investment in a current portfolio company, Paidia eSports Inc., formerly Shatter eSports Inc. ("Paidia"), as well as a new investment in Streaks Gaming PLC ("Streaks").
Hair CarePosted by
TheStreet

Beauty Industry Group Announces Investment From L Catterton

SALT LAKE CITY and GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group ("BIG" or the "Company"), the leader in professionally-installed and DIY hair extension products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, will acquire a majority stake in the Company. BIG's existing shareholders, including HGGC, CEO Derrick Porter, and the Company's management team, will reinvest alongside L Catterton and continue to own a significant minority stake in the Company going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Control Risks Announces Strategic Investment in Geospark Analytics

Global risk consultancy Control Risks has taken a 10% stake in Geospark Analytics, a developer of applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat monitoring. “Since inception we have always strived to simplify the chaos of precisely oriented data with an exquisite user experience,” said Geospark Analytics Founder and Executive Chairman Omar Balkissoon. “It’s quite an exciting time to see this all come together, man and machine.”
Environmentourquadcities.com

Apple chooses Group O for minority-owned businesses environmental program

Group O on Tuesday announced it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses to create environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. Group O is one of only 15 businesses selected for Apple’s first Impact Accelerator cohort, a...
Aerospace & DefenseThomasNet Industrial News Room

voestalpine RFC Aerospace Announces New High Speed Machining Center

The most respected names in avaition rely on voestalpine RFC Aerospace for durable, lightweight components that meet exact standards for performance and safety across the commercial, biz jet, military and rotocraft market segments. voestalpine RFC Aerospace isn't just a roll former of aviation components but now also, among other capabilities, a machining solutions provider.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines

Blockchain technology provider Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dennver Group Holdings Limited to purchase Ethereum mining machines with a total hash rate of 500 GH/s. The companies will set the purchase price of the Ethereum mining machines in cash and restricted shares of TAOP...
Miami, FLworldairlinenews.com

Cargojet announces a strategic 25% investment in 21Air

Cargojet Inc. announced today that it has completed a strategic minority investment in Greensboro, North Carolina headquartered cargo airline 21Air LLC (21Air) with corporate offices in Miami, Florida. 21Air is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a Part-121 air carrier presently operating a fleet of five (5) Boeing...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.55 per share payable on or before September 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of August 25, 2021. About Everest Re Group, Ltd. Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a...
Zeeland, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Koele Godfrey Investment Group welcomes Brent Kehrwecker

Brent Kehrwecker joined the independent financial services firm Koele Godfrey Investment Group located in downtown Zeeland. Koele Godfrey Investment Group was founded in 2003 and offers financial guidance and strategies for life. “We are excited to welcome Brent Kehrwecker to our team,” said Carey Koele and Jack Godfrey, owners of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Middle EastTravelDailyNews.com

Minor Hotels announces upcoming debut in Bahrain

Minor Hotels announce its strategic entrance into Bahrain with the upcoming debut of its Avani and Tivoli brands. Scheduled to open in 2024, Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use masterplan owned by Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Earl Childress Investments educates minorities on venture capital

ST. LOUIS – There is a new program being launched to educate minorities on venture capital. Earl Childress is the chairman and CEO of Earl Childress Investments. He said a lot of times minority entrepreneurs miss out on the opportunity to gain venture capital funding for their businesses because they haven’t been exposed to that option before.
Real Estatempamag.com

Major REIT, investment advisor announce strengthened collaboration

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and investment management advisor BentallGreenOak have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, with a new joint venture in a three-property portfolio situated in the Greater Toronto Area. “An agreement signed by both firms would position new investment capital from BentallGreenOak client, Sun Life Assurance...
Palm Beach County, FLfloridaweekly.com

Bank of America, Black investment group partner

The Palm Beach County Black Business Investment Corp. has formed a certified CDFI, Pathway Capital Funding, to ensure Black and minority-owned and controlled businesses have the opportunity to obtain financing and other resources. PBCBBIC recently announced a partnership with Bank of America to further support this effort. The new lending program provides direct loans to small businesses operating in the county’s low-income areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy