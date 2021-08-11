Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

TreviPay Mobile App Digitizes Pay-Later Experience For B2B Customers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreviPay, a global financial technology company, today announced the release of its one-click mobile payments app for B2B buyers. The TreviPay mobile app is an industry milestone towards the complete digitization of B2B payments by allowing merchants to offer a mobile app payment experience to their pre-approved B2B credit customers. The app allows buyers to access their buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/trade financing in-store via an intuitive mobile app, eliminating the need and fraud risk of issuing multiple credit cards to numerous purchasers within the organization. Additionally, merchants can offer instant, digital invoicing within the app to provide their B2B buyers with a simpler experience versus paper receipts and manual invoicing.

Improving payment options, speed and terms has the potential to drive customer and operational benefits. Leveraging TreviPay's new white label app, its clients can offer B2B buyers a digital payment experience and BNPL flexibility similar to the B2C purchasing experiences many people have grown to prefer. In one click, B2B customers can access their pre-authorized credit line by generating a unique code to be scanned at point-of-sale. Purchase details/terms are then stored in the app's convenient purchase history and sent directly to the buyers' company, offering buyers the same immediate gratification as a contactless B2C transaction.

Recent research conducted with Forrester Consulting showed that more than sixty percent of payments decisionmakers within merchant companies cited their most urgent customer concerns as increased scrutiny on security and fraud prevention, more digital payment options, and more flexible payment terms - all of which are offered through the new mobile application, including two-factor authentication (2FA).

"TreviPay simplifies the complexities of B2B commerce, making it indistinguishable from B2C experiences for the buyer," said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. "Retailers are facing immense competition in the post-COVID economy, which has amplified the need to offer payment solutions that will drive revenue and customer loyalty. Our new mobile app allows one-click access to BNPL, instant invoicing and increased security, so our merchant partners can make it easy for their B2B buyers to pay on their terms, in the channel they prefer and with no need for POS hardware upgrades."

As contactless, digital payments continue to rise, the TreviPay mobile application can replace the need for physical plastic cards in the growing B2B space where sales are projected to reach $1.2 trillion USD in 2021, up from $889 billion USD in 2017[1]. Additionally, to better attract and retain B2B customers, offering a digitized BNPL solution provides payments flexibility in the sought-after speed and security of a B2C-like experience. According to the same Forrester research study, more than ninety percent of merchants expect that improving payment options for B2B customers will improve customer satisfaction, speed up transactions, free up internal resources, and increase business success - showing an inherent need for B2B sellers to adapt payments processes.

TreviPay's first partner of its one-click mobile app solution for B2B buyers is Staples Canada, which is leveraging the new offering at staples.ca, staplespreferred.ca, and at over 300 stores across Canada. Staples Canada's authorized purchasers are now able to shop seconds after credit downloading the Staples Commercial Account app rather than waiting for a physical card to arrive in the mail.

"The Staples Commercial Account app powered by TreviPay has already seen strong uptake and success for our in-store B2B customers in the first few weeks post-integration," said David Boone, CEO of Staples Canada. "By enhancing the B2B purchasing experience at online check-out and in-store point-of-sale, we continue to elevate technology in order to make shopping with us much easier for thousands of our business customers."

To learn more about the TreviPay mobile solution, visit the TreviPay website.

About TreviPay TreviPay is a global financial technology company specializing in complete digitization of B2B payments through secure trade financing to drive enhanced customer loyalty. We support merchants by streamlining the purchasing experience and supporting increased customer interaction in B2B Commerce, facilitating $6 billion USD in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com.

[1] Statista. B2B e-commerce sales in the United States from 2017 to 2021: https://www.statista.com/statistics/540658/projected-b2b-e-commerce-volume-usa/

MEDIA CONTACT: Alissa LiottiThe Fletcher Group647.390.9085 alissa@fletchergroupllc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevipay-mobile-app-digitizes-pay-later-experience-for-b2b-customers-301352884.html

SOURCE TreviPay

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Commerce#Smartphone App#Customer Loyalty#Customer Experience#Bnpl#Forrester Consulting#Pos#Digital#Staples Canada#Trevipay Trevipay#Statista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

LegalShield Introduces Enhanced Mobile App

LegalShield on Friday (Aug. 6) rolled out a new mobile app experience that helps people more easily obtain legal advice for personal and business issues through the company’s network of experts. LegalShield mobile app users can schedule consultations with network lawyers who are experts in estate planning, traffic and employment,...
Cell Phonesthekatynews.com

Mobile Apps: How To Stay Safe When Paying Online

There are numerous ways to ensure you stay safe when paying online. Check out some of the gambling industry’s top tips below for more. Tips To Stay Safe When Paying Online: Everything You Need To Know One of the critical concerns among online casino enthusiasts worldwide is how to stay safe when paying online. Thanks to modern technology, smartphone and tablet casino gaming has taken precedence over traditional gaming platforms like PCs and laptops. As […]
Businessmartechseries.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Marketing Technology News: Alteryx Becomes Elite Partner In The Snowflake...
Technologymarketingdive.com

Don't mistake your digital transformation with your customer experience

If you're reading this article, you're probably familiar with two popular industry buzzwords that are often mentioned in the same breath: digital transformation and customer experience. Digital transformation is the application of digital technologies like mobile, data analytics, and smart embedded devices to reinvent customer relationships and business processes. According...
Trafficktbb.com

GoBus mobile app launch

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments’ Rural Transit System, GoBus, announces its new app is live and free to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Searchable under the name GoBus Transit, the app helps existing GoBus customers with trip planning, real-time bus tracking, and fare payments, according to a news release. Officials say one of the central focuses of the GoBus app for both the agency and riders is flexibility. By using the app, customers will benefit from more accurate wait times and save time planning trips at their convenience, according to the release Click here for more information.
Food & DrinksPizza Marketplace

Pizza Hut teams with Contentsquare to boost digital customer experience

Pizza Hut is leveraging Contentsquare's customer behavior capabilities to discover how consumers interact with certain areas of their website in the quest to improve the digital customer experience. Contentsquare provides digital experience analytics, and since deploying its platform the digital ventures team at Pizza Hut has already identified several opportunities...
TechnologyNetwork World

Is Your Commerce Experience Hurting Your Customer Experience?

As the pandemic accelerated the move to digital commerce, customers have become savvier and more aware of the differences in fast, seamless commerce experiences and those that are slower, more frustrating, and more disjointed. Brands must implement new commerce platforms that can deliver a great experience and do it quickly. Corra Nouvelle makes it possible to deliver the leading commerce platform, Adobe Commerce, that enables outstanding commerce experiences in as little as 60 days and at roughly half the cost of traditional approaches.
Internettechstartups.com

As digital natives come of age, e-commerce is becoming a must even in B2B

Ecommerce has revolutionized the way we make buying decisions and execute purchase transactions. Typically, the lion’s share of the discussion around eCommerce focuses on the B2C space, where products are geared for direct consumer use. However, as technology has improved and customers have grown more dependent on online sales channels, B2B companies are increasingly discovering that adapting to eCommerce is their next challenge.
Agriculturelawnandlandscape.com

ICL introduces new mobile app

CHARLESTON, S.C. — ICL Specialty Fertilizers has introduced a new mobile app for its Peters line of water-soluble fertilizer. The Peters Product and Rate Finder App puts the full product line, suggested application rates, dealer locator, acid calculator and a “contact a specialist” function right at your fingertips. “At ICL,...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

SportGait Launches Concussion Decision Support Mobile App

The SportGait App Is the Premium Source for Concussion Support and Recovery. SportGait, a brain wellness and medical technology company, is thrilled to announce the release of their mobile application today, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The app is designed to aid medical professionals, coaches and parents with concussion support and recovery tools. SportGait is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
Cell Phonesgisuser.com

How Digital Transformation is Helping Mobile App Developers?

Brands like Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, Amazon were not the market leaders a decade ago like they are now. They have set the benchmark for the services that allow people to go about their daily lives. These companies have grown so well-known that they have developed their own business models that...
Businesstechgig.com

CSS Corp launches CSS EDISON, a cloud-based digital customer experience transformation platform

CSS Corp today announced the launch of CSS EDISON , a cloud-based intelligent customer experience (CX) transformation platform for accelerated digitalisation of end-to-end CX and technology support ecosystems. The AI-first platform drives superior customer as well as employee experiences through a unique combination of easy-to-deploy intelligent modules, best-in-class professional services,...
EconomyCMSWire

Are You Providing Course-Changing Digital Customer Experiences? Should You Be?

Does your brand’s digital customer experience stand out and inspire visitors to make changes in their course of action? Many customers don’t think so, according to research from Gartner. Nearly half of customers can’t tell the difference between brands’ digital experiences. Further, nearly 60% of customers don’t believe brands’ digital...
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
Economypymnts.com

Buy Now, Pay Later

Sports nutrition is a big business, with consumers spending $14 billion on protein shakes and other supplements in 2020 to chase a healthy but pricey habit. In the Buy Now, Pay Later Tracker, a PYMNTS and Afterpay collaboration, Stephen Zieminski, founder of wellness brand Naked Nutrition, discusses how new installment payments are helping improve access and boost conversion rates.
Cell PhoneseMarketer

The top 15 mobile apps for US smartphone app users

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. YouTube is the most popular mobile app among US adults who use apps on smartphones. Some 72% use the digital video platform on those devices and 63% browse Facebook. Practical apps Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Search each capture more than half of US adult smartphone app users.
Cell PhonesThe Island Connection

Mobile App

The Town of Kiawah Island is excited to announce its new iOS mobile app as a part of our ongoing development of expanded services and communication efforts. This new asset is designed to be a helpful resource for residents and visitors and provides convenient access to community information, services, and reporting capabilities from mobile devices. The Town of Kiawah Island app is available now for iOS and iPadOS operating systems. Download it for free on your mobile device from the App Store by searching the Town of Kiawah Island.
Marketsmynews13.com

More and more customers paying with Bitcoin

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bitcoin was invented in 2009 and is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency system that processes transactions through digital units of exchange. According to a new study, about 46 million Americans own a share of Bitcoin. Lately we’ve been hearing a lot about companies starting to accept Bitcoin and...
TechnologyCIO

Customer experience: The new IT imperative

CIO Amy Evins and her team have moved away from talking about technology as something that supports the products the company sells to instead focusing on IT that creates experiences customers want. “Even just five years ago, when CIOs talked strategy, it was about growth, it was very product driven....

Comments / 0

Community Policy