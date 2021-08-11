Cancel
Public Health

BioIQ Approaches Milestone Of One Million COVID-19 Tests And Record Health Testing In The Home As Delta Variant Cases Climb

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ , an industry leading digital population health and testing platform company for top U.S. employers, health plans, and government agencies, is preparing to conduct its 1 millionth COVID-19 test. This is especially important as the Delta variant continues to spread across America. The COVID testing milestone marks the busiest year in the company's 15-year history as demand for its innovative at-home health testing solutions across all health conditions escalate as consumers work remotely or avoid in-person healthcare visits to limit chances of virus exposure.

BioIQ experienced record year-over-year growth as health testing shifted to the home and after adding COVID-19 testing to its healthcare test product lineup. This includes screenings for colorectal cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease, to name a few. In 2021, BioIQ added multiple Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and national health plans to its client base. The company saw a surge in the need for both COVID-19 testing resources, as well as routine health screening kits as consumers deferred in-person medical visits due to the pandemic. BioIQ's digital population health testing platform has supported millions of health screenings for employees and health plan members to date, which includes RT-PCR and molecular COVID-19 tests.

Additional company highlights from the first half of 2021:

  • BioIQ is relied on by Fortune 500 companies and more than 50 health plans representing 7 out of 10 fully insured American lives to deliver resilient and timely testing, health screening, and vaccination strategies for consumers.
  • This year BioIQ has conducted health testing, screening, and vaccination programs for some of the largest companies in the world, including Google, national food processing companies, and organizations in the entertainment and film industry.
  • Within the past six months, BioIQ expanded its solutions ecosystem with additional specialized laboratories such as Assurance Scientific Laboratories and Fulgent Genetics, innovative diagnostics companies such as Biomeme, and leading services organizations such as MLU Services, to bring new saliva-based, antigen, and multi-panel COVID19 testing solutions and COVID and Flu vaccination services to market.
  • In March of 2020, BioIQ lead the market with the introduction of its end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution, designed to support national testing and vaccination efforts to help employers safely implement ingoing COVID surveillance and return-to-work protocols.

BioIQ's innovative technology platform supports population health by leveraging consumer analytics to ensure that testing and immunizations are delivered intelligently and at scale. Testing programs are executed using the company's unrivaled network of lab partners, program management portal, and consumer engagement practices that are considerate of social determinants of health.

To learn more about BioIQ's end-to-end technology platform for supporting health testing, screening, and vaccination programs, including COVID19 solutions, visit www.bioiq.com/platform/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

BioIQ Contact: Judson PhillipsVP Marketing805-504-8586 x 7 jphillips@bioiq.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioiq-approaches-milestone-of-one-million-covid-19-tests-and-record-health-testing-in-the-home-as-delta-variant-cases-climb-301352912.html

SOURCE BioIQ

