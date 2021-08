The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week when 124 of the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings take on Liberty National Golf Club in the 2021 Northern Trust in Jersey City, N.J. U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is back in action, and reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson also is one of the standouts in the loaded field. Louis Oosthuizen is out with a neck injury but has enough points to advance. The top 70 players move on to next week's BMW Championship, and Johnson is trying to become the first player to win the title in consecutive years. He finished the regular season 17th in the standings.